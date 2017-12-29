Five Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Long Beach

File photo

Long Beach has plenty to offer for those celebrating New Year’s Eve. From partying on an historic ocean liner to getting your groove on in the downtown underground, check out these five events.

The Federal

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Federal in downtown Long Beach with three different ways to party. In the main dining room between 6:00PM and midnight guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner package for $65 that includes one alcoholic beverage and a champagne toast at midnight. Call (562) 435-2000 to make reservations.

The Federal Underground will host a nightclub dance party with the DJs of Sole Saturdays, DDouble and Jeffcee. Pre-sale tickets are $20. In The Parlour, The Federal’s speakeasy, an open bar package is available for pre-sale.

For tickets and more information, visit the link here.

The Aquarium of the Pacific

Acrobatics, contortionists, a confetti countdown and a multi-sensory installation by Synthlab Collective will make up the aquarium’s New Year’s Eve Night Dive. Doors open at 8:00PM with the party to continue into 2018 until 1:00AM. Check out the Great Hall Stage to see DJ Santarosa, RedEye Redemption and the Junglecats play while a variety of DJs will be spinning throughout the aquarium’s galleries. Food can be purchased throughout the night as well as drinks at the cash bar.

For more info and to purchase tickets check out the Facebook event here.

The Waterfront

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance (DLBA) is hosting a free and family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration at Rainbow Harbor featuring live music, DJs, face painting and roaming entertainment by Draven the Magician, stilt walkers, jugglers, LED hoopers and Sirena Serpentina with her Tribal Fire Belly Dancers.

The event starts at 5:00PM, with a fireworks show at 9:00PM when attendees can watch the sky light up with fireworks for an East Coast countdown from the harbor’s lighthouse peninsula, courtesy of The Pike Outlets.

For more information, check out the Facebook event here.

Lasher’s Kitchen



Head to Belmont Shore and post up at Lasher’s Kitchen where two Sunday evening seatings, one at 6:30PM and one at 9:30PM, will offer guests a way to dine and celebrate 2018 rounded out with noisemakers and party favors. Lasher’s will also be open for brunch on Sunday from 9:30AM to 4:00PM.

Chef Raquel Jubran has created a special New Year’s Eve menu featuring the flavors of each season. The cost is $79 per person-- $109 per person with wine pairings—excluding tax and gratuity.

“We’re giving our guests a choice on which time zone they want to acknowledge the New Year,” said Ray Lasher, owner of Lasher’s Kitchen, in a statement. “The earlier seating will coincide with Times Square and the East Coast, while the later seating is for those who want to stay up until midnight to welcome in 2018 here on the West Coast.”

Call (562) 343-7228 for reservations. For more info, check out the Facebook page here.

The Queen Mary



You can’t go wrong with a 15-minute fireworks show and multiple parties to choose from throughout the ship. The annually sold-out event will offer guests live entertainment in a country bar, a low-key evening with food and drink and dancing in a club-like atmosphere from 8:00PM to 1:00AM. For more information, check out the related article:





