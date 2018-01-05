Long Beach City College Hosts Annual Coaches Vs. Cancer Charity Basketball Contest

Long Beach City College (LBCC) will host its annual Coaches Vs. Cancer charity event next month to raise awareness and funds to fight cancer.

The event will take place Friday, February 9 from 4:00PM to 10:00PM at the Hall of Champions Gym at the Liberal Arts Campus. It is part of a statewide initiative by community college athletic programs with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society (ACS).



The $5 admission fee will go toward ACS as well as sales of pink “Coaches Vs Cancer” wristbands, according to organizers. The program includes a shooting contest during the half times for the women’s basketball team playing against El Camino at 5:00PM and the men’s team battling the Warriors at 7:00PM.



Foods and drinks will be for available for sale. Information booths, games and activities will be offered.



During the program, cancer survivors and relatives of those lost to cancer will speak in between games at both half times.



One of those relatives in attendance will be Molly Sabat, sister of LBCC journalism professor Pat McKean. Sabat will be honoring her daughter Anna Trybul who passed away from breast cancer in 2016 at the age of 40.



“The community is invited to participate in a number of ways, including attending, purchasing cancer-awareness material, food and drinks and sponsoring the event financially,” McKean said in a statement.



The campus is located at 4901 East Carson Street.