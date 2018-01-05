Councilman Andrews Announces 30th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

File photo.

The 30th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Celebration will take place Saturday, January 13 under the theme “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants,” Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews’ office announced Thursday.

This parade will kick off at 10:30AM from the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street with this year’s grand marshals: John Barnett Rambo, Peter Kong, Chris Fontayne Herron, Mr. Baker and Stephen Harris.

“Being an activist for equal rights and peace, this is a special event for me. Being a believer in the human spirit, it is celebrations like this that unite all races,” Andrews said in a statement. “The human spirit has no color and this is the perfect venue to demonstrate that we are beyond color boundaries.”

Following the parade, all are invited to a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from noon to 5:00PM. Free parking will be available at Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus on Orange Avenue and 19th Street.



Volunteers are still needed to help with the parade and can call (562) 570-6816 to register. A mandatory volunteer training will take place Wednesday, January 10 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.



Martin Luther King, Jr. Park is located at 1950 Lemon Avenue.