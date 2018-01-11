Hughes Middle School to Host 4th Annual E-Waste Collection Event

Safely dispose of private documents and electronics at Hughes Middle School Environmental Science Class’ e-waste collection and shredding event on Saturday, January 27 from 9:00AM to noon or until trucks are full.

E-waste and private documents share two commonalities, that neither should be carelessly tossed in the trash and both contain valuable materials that can be recovered and recycled. Recovering said materials can save valuable resources and protect personal and public safety, the release stated.

Sponsored by Cal-Heights resident and Long Beach realtor with Keller Williams Realty Pacific Estates, Andrea Testa, the event is free and open to the community.

“Testa has funded this event for the last 4 years,” stated the release. “She enjoys supporting the school and the community where she lives and works! The Hughes Environmental Science class is structured so that students learn about environmental issues and then use that knowledge to offer eco-service to their community.”

The collection of e-waste will be provided by Human-I-T, a local nonprofit dedicated to connecting low-income individuals to technology, internet and digital training. Through reusing electronics, the Human-I-T team turns e-waste into opportunities for digital inclusion and access.

Shredding will be provided by On-and-Off Shredding Services, a fully bonded and insured on-site shredding service. Shred materials will be limited to five bankers boxes. Two trucks will be available, one if you prefer to drop off materials to be shredded at their facility and one if you prefer to watch it being shredded (as space allows in the truck).

Proceeds from the event will go toward building a shade structure on campus and educational field trips. Donations with drop-off will be accepted as cash or checks made payable to LBEF-Hughes Green Team (Long Beach Educational Foundation).

Hughes Middle School is located at 3846 California Avenue.