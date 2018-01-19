Vintage Toy and Doll Show Makes a Stop in Long Beach

Vintage toys on display in Long Beach on Thursday. Photos by Stephanie Rivera.

A vintage antique toy- and doll-buying show is making its way through Southern California looking for people wanting to sell pieces that may have held sentimental value but now could be worth a lot more than its original sticker price.

The show is being run by Joel Magee, known as America’s Toy Scout and currently serving as an expert on the Pawn Stars television series, which is celebrating its 500th episode on Monday.

Magee made an all-day stop at the Courtyard By Marriott next to the Long Beach Airport where this afternoon a Pasadena man made $14,000 after selling about 300 original Hot Wheels models from the 60s and 70s.

A partial display of original Hot Wheels models a Pasadena resident sold for $14,000.

And the buyers are still out there, Magee said.

There are only about 23 experts like Magee in the country. The toy scout himself has been doing this for about 30 years. While he says the internet pretty much killed the trade, he has managed to stay afloat by sharing his expertise on multiple types of collectible items.

“These people want to get their toys back,” he said.

Now he wants folks to dig through their attics and closets for old toys from the 80s and older.

'America's Toy Scout' Joel Magee inspects a vintage Donald Duck clock for $55. The owner of the clock sold it for $55.

Find him this Saturday and Sunday, January 20-21, at the Residence Inn By Marriott, located at 321 South Ikea Way in Burbank and on Monday, January 22 at the Courtyard By Marriott, located at 700 West Huntington Drive in Monrovia.

For more information click here or call Magee at (561) 628-1990.