Cal State Long Beach Finishes Construction On West Campus Circle

Photo courtesy of CSULB.

With construction at Cal State Long Beach finally completed, students returning to school for the first day of spring semester today will be greeted by one of those finished infrastructure projects— seven yellow letters spelling out the university’s motto, “GO BEACH” located on the West Campus Circle area.

Each pre-cast concrete letter is about 6 feet tall and weighs 2.5 tons. Students are already taking photos next to the human scale letters with officials already claiming it's destined to become “selfie central.”

“The ‘GO BEACH’ letters were not part of the original upgrade plan,” said Director of Design and Construction Mark Zakhour in a statement “Working with Marketing and Communications—together with student input—the idea of the letters became a reality. So far, the feedback has been very positive.”

The roundabout is known to have spotty Wi-Fi access and minimal shading in the seating area. Zakhour said in the statement they will be providing Wi-Fi in the waiting areas, along with additional seating (with more shading) and new lighting so it’s safer at night.

Other improvements made as part of a two-year, $22-million campus infrastructure project, includes new piping, repairs on the street, enhanced transit hub, improved disabled access, protection against flooding, new lighting and landscaping.