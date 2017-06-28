Dean Triolo’s Fields of Consciousness Solo Exhibit Explores Inward Journey

Photo courtesy of Dean Triolo of Transitions IV.

The Long Beach artist whose work was featured in The Warner Bros film Transcendence, starring Johnny Depp, and is also included in the permanent collection of the California Contemporary Art Collection at the California State Capitol Museum will be exhibiting paintings at First Fridays in Bixby Knolls next month.

Curated by Toaster Music , Fields of Consciousness will display Dean Triolo’s abstract, detailed works, presented in the Expo Arts Center’s North Gallery during First Fridays on July 7, starting at 6:30PM.

“From the time I was a child I have been intrigued with the patterning of light and the interaction of color,” Triolo said in a statement. “In the course of my life path I fell away from any sense of creative freedom, working from what I thought was expected of me. Through the long process of releasing an imposed belief system and replacing it with my own experiences and truths I have become able, emotionally and spiritually to access my child spirit through my adult educated mind.”

Triolo's work has been featured in exhibitions throughout the state. A 10-year retrospective of his work was presented by the Cultural Alliance of Long Beach in 2013. You can watch an interview with Triolo by visiting the link to the related article below:

“I'm really excited to have Dean share his work with the community,” Sander Roscoe Wolff, co-founder of Toaster Music, said in a statement. "Although we work very hard to present excellent art, it is a rare thing to have work of this caliber featured in a community gallery.”

The First Fridays Long Beach art walk is a family friendly, all ages, event on Atlantic Avenue from San Antonio Drive on the north to Bixby Road on the south. The event starts at 6:00PM and ends at 9:30PM.

“Our world today has become so small, there are no more frontiers,” Triolo’s artist statement continues. “I am trying to show that there is great wonder and beauty in everything still. The frontier we seek is within us, not outside of us. I am working toward showing that there is a deep spiritual connection between us and our world.”

To learn more about Dean Triolo, visit his website here and the Facebook event page here.

The Expo Arts Center is located at 4321 Atlantic Avenue.