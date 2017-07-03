Musical Theatre West’s Mary Poppins Performance to Benefit Three Long Beach Charities

Three local charities will benefit from Musical Theatre West’s (MTW) performance of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 23 at 6:00PM.



The “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” offer gives anyone purchasing tickets to the performance using the charity code from one of the organizations 10 percent off the price, and in addition, MTW will donate 10 percent to that charity organization. The three charities are the Long Beach Library Foundation, Ronald McDonald House and Steel Magnolias.



“We are delighted to support these exceptional charities and to help raise much needed funds to continue their missions,” Paul Garman, executive director/producer for MTW, said in a statement. “Mary Poppins is a ‘practically perfect’ example of giving and bringing help to others, and offered us the perfect opportunity to give back to the Long Beach community that has supported us for so many years.”



Based on P.L. Travers’ books and the classic Walt Disney Film, MTW’s Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is directed and choreographed by Daniel Pelzig (MTW’s My Fair Lady), with Musical Director Ryan O’Connell (Off-Broadway’s Earnest Shackelton Loves Me) leading the full orchestra. Expect to hear the Sherman Brothers score, including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Jolly Holiday,” “Let's Go Fly a Kite,” “Step in Time,” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” as well as new musical additions.



Returning to MTW after her performance as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Katharine McDonough stars as the “practically perfect” nanny. Also making a return to the local stage is Robert Pieranunzi, as Bert, who appeared in MTW’s productions of Guys & Dolls and CATS, among others.

Revered for his performance as Scar in the Broadway production of The Lion King, as well as his performance in Broadway’s Raisin in the Sun, Martin Kildare, to play George Banks, appeared in MTW’s My Fair Lady. Rounding out the cast are Amanda Leigh Jerry as Winifred Banks (Julie Jordan in MTW’s Carousel), Olivia Knox as Jane Banks and Travis Burnett-Doering as Michael Banks, according to the release.



Tickets can be purchased at the Musical Theatre West Ticket office, via the website here or by calling (562) 856-1999 ext. 4 and by using the code.



To obtain the code, contact The Long Beach Library Foundation here, the Ronald McDonald House here or Steel Magnolias at here.



Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins runs from July 7 to the 23, with the benefit concert to take place on Sunday, July 23.



The Carpenter Performing Arts Center is located at 6200 East Atherton.