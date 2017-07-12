Queen Mary to Host First-Ever Halloween Summer Costume Ball

Image courtesy of Queen Mary.

All scare enthusiasts and costume aficionados are invited to participate in Dark Harbor’s Sinister Circus on Saturday, July 29—the first-ever haunted summer costume ball aboard the Queen Mary, according to organizers.

The event will add to the spooky fun that weekend when the Long Beach Convention Center hosts the second annual Midsummer Scream halloween festival.

The summer ball will feature a costume contest that will award those with the top three costumes with a cash prize. The first place winner will receive $250. Those less inclined to compete can take to the star-lit dance floor as characters from the Queen Mary’s October Dark Harbor event mingle throughout the crowd. The event will also offer a sneak-peek into the creepy antics of Dark Harbor’s 2017 seasonal event.

Dark Harbor’s Sinister Circus costume ball is an adults-only event and is only open to people 21 years old and older. Tickets can be bought online for $29 and at the door for $34. For more information, click here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.