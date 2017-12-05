Long Beach Playhouse Presents Holiday Classic “A Christmas Carol”

Michael Kaye as Ghost of Christmas Present, and Jack Murphy as Ebenezer Scrooge. Photo courtesy of Long Beach Playhouse.

The Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future, Ebenezer Scrooge returns to the Long Beach Playhouse with this quick-paced and highly theatrical re-telling of Charles Dickens 1843 story starting on Saturday, December 9.

“We've made A Christmas Carol an annual tradition for the Playhouse and the people who come to the show,” Executive Director Madison Mooney said in a statement. “It's an uplifting story set in an era that lends itself to beautiful sets and costumes. This is our sixth annual production, but we never do it the same way twice.”

The cast of 12 is comprised of debuting and returning members, directed by Chris Mertan, an experienced writer, director and performer.

Mertan adapted the story and said he found inspiration from Dicken’s words from the book’s preface, which reads “I HAVE endeavored in this Ghostly little book, to raise the Ghost of an Idea, which shall not put my readers out of humor with themselves, with each other, with the season, or with me. May it haunt their houses pleasantly, and no one wish to lay it."

Performances will run from December 9 to December 23 and tickets can be purchased here. www.lbplayhouse.org or by calling (562) 494-1014. Performances are at 8:00PM Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00PM on Sundays.

A special “Pay What You Can” showing on Thursday December 7 will allow you to see the show for your own price and there will be a Champagne Reception on Opening Night December 9. Tickets to the opening night are $27.

Prices for Friday shows are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $14 for students. Prices for Saturday and Sunday shows are $24 for adults, $21 for seniors and $14 for students.

The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 East Anaheim Street.