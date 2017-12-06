Partnership Between Long Beach Arts Organizations Present “The Christmas Carol - A Musical”

Image courtesy of Art-in-Relation.

Production companies Art-In-Relation (A.I.R.) and Children’s Theater of Long Beach (CTLB) will present a musical rendition of the classic “Christmas Carol” story at the Ernest Borgnine Theater at the Scottish Rite Cathedral on December 15.

Executive Producer Tim Cable will portray Ebenezer Scrooge and is responsible for reuniting long-time friends Jonas Sills (A.I.R.) and Sean McMullen (CTLB). Sills will be directing both music and the performance and McMullen will serve as technical director.

“The cast for this show is uniquely diverse, talented, and dedicated to making the story of Ebenezer Scrooge come alive,” Director and Music Director Jonas Sills said in a statement. “I can’t imagine a better coupling of resources than working with Tim, and Sean!”

The production was written and adapted by Ray Buffer, producer emeritus for A.I.R. and features a large cast of 22. Buffer combines the basis of Charles Dickens’ classic story and infuses it with his own original music along with arrangements by Robert Gross.

Built in 1925, the Scottish Rite Cathedral was originally used by the Scottish Rite branch of Freemasonry. It was declared a historic landmark in 1980 and is now used for weddings, concerts, conventions and performances.

Shows will be playing from December 15 to December 23 and tickets can be purchased here or by calling (323) 320-2898. Performances are at 8:00PM and 2:00PM for Sunday’s showing.

Prices are $15 for children 12 and under, $55 for seniors 55 and over, $25 for adults and $30 for VIP preferred seating.

The Ernest Borgnine Theater is located at 855 Elm Avenue.