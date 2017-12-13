CSULB Alumnus Steven Spielberg Inducted into California Hall of Fame

Award-winning director, producer and screenwriter Steven Spielberg was inducted into the California Hall of Fame earlier this month for his contributions to the arts and his filmwork, according to a release from Cal State Long Beach (CSULB).

“For me to receive this honor, I really truly now, and for the first time tonight, do feel—thanks to all of you—like a native Californian,” Spielberg said as he accepted his award.



A CSULB alumnus, Spielberg enrolled in 1965 but left just units short of obtaining his degree to pursue his career in filmmaking. He came back 33 years later and finally received his degree in film in 2002.

“I’ve always wanted to be a filmmaker,” Spielberg said. “When I was 12 years old, I joined the Boy Scouts and I made a little 8-millimeter movie for a merit badge in photography. And when I made that little three-minute movie… I wanted to do that for the rest of my life. It went from a hobby to eventually a career.”

The 11th California Hall of Fame class also includes:

Comedian Lucille Ball

Bioscientist Susan Desmond-Hellmann

Artist and activist Mabel McKay

Atmospheric chemist Mario Molina

Former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett

Poet Gary Snyder

Musician Michael Tilson Thomas

Winemaker Warren Winiarski

HOF inductees are selected by the governor and first lady for their accomplishments and contributions in science, philanthropy, sports, business, entertainment, arts, literature, technology, activism and politics. Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust presented the recipients and family members of posthumous inductees with a “Spirit of California” medals. The 11th class joins 104 previous honorees.

Photo courtesy of the California Museum.