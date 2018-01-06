Local Artists Respond to Current Political, Environmental Chaos in SALVAGE

Antarctica, 2017 by Jennifer Celio. Photos courtesy of J. Renee Tanner.

Local artist J. Renee Tanner will present her latest project, Salvage: Marine, Terrestrial and Astral, at The Art Exchange (ARTX) with an opening set for Saturday, January 13 from 3:00PM to 9:00PM.

On display will be works by 12 women artists, Anna Bae, Jennifer Celio, Chenhung Chen, Connie DK Lane, Emily Maddigan, Mariana Nelson, Hillary Norcliffe, Cat Chui Phillips, Katie Stubblefield, J. Renee Tanner, Sydney Walters, Tracey Weiss in visual response to “a world reckoning with the erosion of the environment and civility” through abstraction, aesthetic tools and reuse of abstraction, according to the announcement.

Entertain, 2016 by Cat Chiu Phillips, woven E-waste.

“These site-specific installations explore the metamorphosis of refuse materials, cast away or obsolete objects to new and surprising creations,” Tanner told the Post. “Each artist is responding to the world’s environmental degradation, impacts of natural catastrophe and reactions to current political chaos.”

The women included in the exhibition represent a range of seasoned veterans, mid-career and emerging artists each with a unique approach to their practice. Their technical expertise and creativity in the renewal of discarded materials create an informed and deliberate collection of pieces that elicit “an insightful curiosity to inspire change,” according to the announcement.

Stretch Pant Nation (right), 2017 by J. Renee Tanner, a sketch for installation of women's worn stretch pants.

“Long Beach is home and workplace for many regionally active professional visual artists,” Tanner said. “There are very few options for us to exhibit in quality fine art venues and stand alone commercial galleries here in the city. My thinking upon organizing this show is to introduce the LBC artist talent pool to this new venue and vice versa.”

An artist talk and tour with moderator Alyssa Cordova, assistant curator at the Orange County Museum of Art will take place Saturday, February 10 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM.

SALVAGE will be on view through Friday, February 23. Visit ARTX’s website here for more information including hours of operation and Tanner’s website here for more artwork.

ARTX is located at 356 East 3rd Street.