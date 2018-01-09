First “How I MADE It” of 2018 Kicks Off With a Literary Theme

Image from How I MADE It.

The show-and-tell event series, How I MADE It, is back for the new year with a literary angle featuring local writers Steven Deeble and Nancy Lynée Woo. To be hosted at MADE by Millworks this Friday at 7:00PM, attendees can expect to gain insight into the creative writing process of accomplished prose, poetry and songwriting aficionados.

Featured during the program alongside event curator Deeble and Woo will be Raindog, a poet and publisher, and singer/songwriter Lili De La Mora, a long-time fixture of the Long Beach music scene, according to the announcement.



Deeble will talk about how he wrote his first novel, “Persistence of Vision”.



“The idea of the series is for people to tell stories around the theme of ‘How I MADE It’,” Deeble said in a statement. “That subject is open to interpretation – ‘How I Made It Through Junior High School’, for example. We’re focusing on literary stories with Long Beach connections. Kind of ‘How I WROTE It’.”

A poet, freelance writer, editor, blogger and community organizer, Woo will speak about founding the Long Beach Literary Arts Society. Woo currently manages and is the founder of Lucid Moose Lit, a literary press focused on social justice and was selected as a PEN Center USA Emerging Voices Fellow in 2015.

A local poet and operator of the poetry-focused Lummox Press for the past 23 years, Raindog will also be speaking about his work.



“R.D. is the real deal,” Deeble stated. “He is a fantastic poet for starters (he won the first Bukowski Poetry Contest). But his dedication to poetry is profound – from the books he’s published to the readings he hosts at venues across the country. Publishing my own book gave me a whole new appreciation of what Raindog does.”



The evening will be capped with a presentation on songwriting, when De La Mora will perform a song then speak about her process as a songwriter.



How I MADE it is free to attend. Prior to the start of the event at 7:00PM, musical entertainment will be provided.



MADE by Millworks is located at 240 Pine Avenue.