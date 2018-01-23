Vince Staples, Converse Collaborate on Big Fish Theory Capsule Collection

Left: Album art for Vince Staples’ single “Big Fish (ft. Juicy J)” off of Big Fish Theory (Def Jam / Blacksmith Records). Right: photo courtesy of Converse.

On Thursday, Converse and Vince Staples will drop their first capsule collection together, celebrating the 24-year-old Long Beach native’s 2017 album Big Fish Theory by applying its motifs onto Chuck 70 sneakers and Converse Essentials apparel, the shoe and clothing brand announced today.

Built off of an original 1970’s design of the Chuck Taylor All Star, the Chuck 70 was selected as the key silhouette for the capsule. Fans may recall the collection’s Chuck 70s were the rapper’s go-to footwear during his Life Aquatic tour.

“If you’re not really paying that much attention, you won’t know the difference. But it’s (the Chuck) something that a lot of people use to be able to assimilate into any room they’re going into – every type of person,” Staples said in a statement.

The collection’s key colorway, orange, references the goldfish on Big Fish Theory’s album cover. Both the high top and oxford Chuck 70s are built out with an aquarium sockliner, Big Fish Theory graphic outsole, and “Vince Staples” embroidered on the medial collar. The Chuck 70 high top also has a “Big Fish” screen print in the collection’s bright orange, according to the release.

The “SEA” graphic found throughout the collection is a tribute to Staples’ signature brand and Beats 1 podcast Section Eight Arthouse Broadcast System. The letters are 3D printed onto the heel of the Chuck 70s with the “A” situated to cross with the heel stay and transfer onto the foxing tape, according to Converse. On the Essentials hoodie, the “SEA” is centered on the back against the 360 Legacy French Terry.

Photo courtesy of Converse.

“Staples, a long-standing Converse collaborator, sought creative ways of interpreting Big Fish Theory into wearable merchandise,” stated the release. “Having grown up with the influence of west coast culture wearing Converse Chuck Taylors, the silhouette maintains its relevance with Staples, who bought his first pair at a swap meet to go with his school uniform.”

The collaboration with Staples follows the debut of the Converse collection with Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, which was launched last week. The Converse x Vince Staples is the second release in a series of new collaborations with famed artists and designers in Los Angeles.

The Essentials Pull Over Hoodie will set you back $90, with the Chuck 70 classic high top is priced at $110 and the Chuck 70 oxford at $100.

The Converse x Vince Staples collection will be available on the Converse website here and from select retailers globally on Thursday.