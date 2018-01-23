This Videographer Captures Quintessential Long Beach Vibes Through the Eyes of a Traveler



It’s #TakeoverTuesday, when we pull our most recent Instagram takeover participant off the ‘gram and onto our website for a fun Q&A on what they’re all about.

Last week, Ulises Roman (@uroman) brought @longbeachpost followers a slew of entertaining videos featuring scenes from all around the city. We asked the world traveler about coming home, what inspires him to create and more.

This interview was lightly edited for clarity.

How were you able to travel to so many countries over the last five years?

My girlfriend and I have been to over 15 countries and more than 50 cities in the last five years. I've had the great opportunity to live in La Coruña, Spain for a year and in Busan, South Korea for two. Both times I went with my girlfriend of five years to teach English. It's incredible how many places you can go to and make a living out of teaching English nowadays. It's a wonderful experience as it forces you to live in a completely new place with different people and different cultures. You learn so much about the country you’re living in and about yourself. All in all, it was an unforgettable experience that allowed us to live in different parts of the world and let us travel to a lot of the surrounding areas during our time there.

What do you think it is about Long Beach that you love coming home to?

Long Beach has always been home. So ultimately it's as easy as that—it's home. My friends are here. My family is here. But when you leave and then come back, you find so much more love for the city you're from. You pay attention to so much more that perhaps before you took for granted. As I said in one of my videos last week, "things may not be perfect, but it is 75 degrees in January". Sometimes it's too easy to get all wrapped up in the rat race that is life here, but when you take a second to look around, it can be hard to complain at times.

We live in this nestled little city by the coast away from the chaotic traffic of LA, yet close enough that if one of our favorite artists is in town we can go and watch them and come home all in the same night. We have the coast, perfect weather year round, incredible diversity, great food, and so much more!

How did you get into video?

I started with photography. It was a way of capturing moments during our travels. Before I knew it though, I began to shoot video while we were on the road. It was a way to create a visual diary, if you will—something to look back on and remember our trips. I wasn't making the videos for the world to see. It was much more personal in the beginning. But then I started to get better at it and I really enjoyed capturing the essence of the cities we were in. That's how it started. Before I knew it, I was making videos of every city we were in. When we finally made it back home, it only felt natural to do the same for Long Beach.

What are some projects you're looking forward to working on this year?

There's projects I'm more excited than others for, but ultimately they all bring a new experience. One thing I'm really excited to continue making videos and taking pictures of this year is the city itself. This city just gives and gives. There's so many neighborhoods, so many different scenes, so many people, and so many different things to capture. I think part of the reason my first Long Beach video did so well was because it reminded people that this is their city. This is the city we all grew up in and love. It was just painted in a different light and it reminded us all that it's ours and that we can enjoy it. If I can continue to do that this year I'll be extremely happy.

You can check out more of Roman’s work on his personal website here.