Museums Across SoCal Offering Free Admission on Sunday, Including MOLAA

This Sunday dozens of Southern California museums will open their doors to visitors for the 13th Annual Museums Free-for-All, SoCal Museums announced.

“This is a tremendously popular annual event, and each year thousands of people turn out from communities across Southern California to explore museums,” Jennifer Caballero, SoCal Museums president, said in a statement.

Additionally, the event aims to raise awareness of free visitor days offered year-round at museums throughout the region. A calendar of free days can be found online here .

Museums Free-for-All is also partnering with Metro to encourage visitors to “Go Metro” to explore participating museums, many of which are a short walk from Metro bus or rail stops. Metro users can plan their trip ahead of time using metro.net.



“We hope that visitors take advantage of this day by going to a museum they have always wanted to see or by revisiting an old favorite—and we hope they Go Metro and take the train, bus, or bike share there,” Caballero stated.

2018 Participating Museums:



Annenberg Space for Photography

Autry Museum of the American West

The Broad

California African American Museum

California Science Center (excludes IMAX films and the BODY WORLDS: Pulse exhibition. A timed reservation with a convenience fee is required for Space Shuttle Endeavour).

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Craft & Folk Art Museum

Descanso Gardens

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Getty Center

Getty Villa (Free, timed tickets are required. Visit getty.edu)

GRAMMY Museum

Hammer Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Japanese American National Museum (free tickets available at janm.org/freeforall)

Kidspace Children’s Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (general admission only; free tickets available at tarpits.org/freeforall)

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA)

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)

Museum of Tolerance

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (free tickets available here)

Orange County Museum of Art

The Paley Center for Media

Palm Springs Art Museum

Pasadena Museum of California Art

Petersen Automotive Museum

Pomona College Museum of Art

Riverside Art Museum

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Skirball Cultural Center

Noah’s Ark timed-entry (one-hour tickets are limited and distributed first-come, first-served)

Sunnylands Center & Gardens (excludes tours of the historic house and grounds)

University Art Museum, Cal State Long Beach (join us for opening reception of Robert Irwin: Site Determined 4:00PM - 6:00PM)

USC Fisher Museum (offering free admission on Saturday instead of Sunday)

Zimmer Children’s Museum



The offer is for general museum admission only and does not apply to specially ticketed exhibitions. Regular parking fees apply at each museum.

For more information, visit SoCal Museums here and make sure to consult individual museum websites for hours, directions and other visitor information.