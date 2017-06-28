Beach Closures Lifted Following Sewage Spill; Mother’s Beach, 56th Place Still Closed

Long Beach health officials announced today that the beaches at Colorado Lagoon, Marine Stadium and Bayshore have been re-opened following Monday’s spill of 7,500 gallons of sewage in Alamitos Bay.

Mother’s Beach and 56th Place will remain closed until lab results show they are within state standards, according to a release from the city’s health department.

City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis lifted the closure order at Colorado Lagoon, Marine Stadium and Bayshore today after consecutive lab results showed they were within state water quality standards, officials stated.

Alamitos Bay was closed for recreational water contact after a sewage spill was first observed Monday morning. City crews eventually stopped the discharge that afternoon.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call the Water Hotline at (562) 570-4199 or click here.