Long Beach Clinic Receives Grant to Help Fight Against Cancer

Photo by Michael Garcia.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) and National Football League (NFL) teamed up with the Los Angeles Chargers and held their “Crucial Catch Day - Intercept Cancer” event Tuesday, awarding a $75,000 grant to the Center for Family Health & Education to go into cancer prevention and early detection activities.

Players from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Charger Girls were also on site for autographs and picture opportunities.

“On a national level, ACS has a partnership with the NFL and they have donated grants to a bunch of clinics across the country,” said Cesley Tafoya, strategic director for sports and entertainment for ACS. “We’re lucky to be here and team up with the Chargers in order to have this event for cancer prevention and awareness.”

Priority Care Medical Group’s clinics provides free and low cost services in hopes of reducing the economical burden and reach the most at-risk populations for cancer screening resources.

“There’s a huge need for educating the public to be screened in time,” said Dr. Daryoush Kashani. “These are very preventative diseases if they are caught in time but they can become deadly and the cost can become unbearable for most people if they don’t get screened.”

Ameekia Williams, a two-year breast cancer survivor, spoke out about the importance of early detection. She grew worried after she noticed a lump in March 2015 and asked her doctor for an ultrasound.

“I was told that African-American women have denser breasts and that I was okay,” Williams said.

She was denied her ultrasound and was told she was fine until her doctor saw the results from her annual mammogram in September.

“My doctor said it didn’t look like my 2014 mammogram or the ones before. I finally had the ultrasound, the very one I was asking for and from there I had a biopsy done,” Williams said. “I was told on September 11 that I had breast cancer.”

After her MRI, her doctors found not just one, but two tumors. Williams opted for a double bilateral mastectomy and full reconstruction on October 22.

“It’s been almost two years since that day,” Williams said. “I’ve been following up with my chemo care and my chemo pills and have been trying to take care of myself, staying aware of my body and making sure I protect myself physically and emotionally.”

Priority Care Medical Group is located at 500 West Willow Street.