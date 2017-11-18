CSULB Officials Say Tests Continue Following Discovery of Lead in Some Drinking Fountains

Some of the water-testing sites at CSULB. For more information click here.

Weeks after chemistry students found lead in some drinking fountains at Cal State Long Beach, school officials announced today that it may take several more weeks until a final report is available.

The students’ test results found some fountains at the McIntosh Humanities Building tested positive for lead and after asking university officials to conduct additional tests it was discovered that those drinking fountains did not comply with Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. The tests were also conducted at the following locations: Academic Services, Psychology, Peterson Hall 1, Vivian Engineering Center, Social Sciences/Public Affairs, Fine Arts 2, and the hydration station near the Prospector Pete statue.

In response, school officials have removed non-filtered drinking water sources from service until an analysis is complete. In the meantime, alternative water delivery methods, including bottled water dispensers, has been renovated or installed in locations where appropriate and necessary.

“While we believe the impacts are limited, because this is a matter of importance to the health and well-being of our community, the university is investing in experts and solutions that will provide us with a water delivery system – as quickly as possible – that meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards,” said Administration and Finance Vice President Mary Stephens in an email to the campus Friday afternoon. “It also is important you know we will not turn on any drinking water fountain until we know the water it delivers will meet or exceed those standards.”

The university has contracted Fullerton-based Titan Environmental to conduct the testing of water at drinking fountains, kitchen faucets and outside hydration stations. School officials expect the final report to be completed within a couple of weeks and said they will update the campus of their replacement/renovation project as it proceeds.

“It is worth noting the water we receive from the City of Long Beach is of the highest quality,” Stephens stated. “The issue we are dealing with is on campus and appears to be limited to specific buildings and facilities.”



A fact sheet stated that it is possible pipes and unfiltered drinking fountains could have introduced lead into the water. For more information and to view the fact sheet, click here.