MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center’s Trauma Center Receives Verification from the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons Verification Review Committee

The Trauma Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach has once again been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee (VRC), an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

This achievement recognizes the Trauma Center's dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Trauma Center treats more than 1,500 patients per year.

“At MemorialCare we are always looking to improve the patient experience,” says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. “A voluntary process, the ACS reverification demonstrates and confirms our ability to provide care for critically injured pediatric and adult patients. As a Level II trauma center, we are the only trauma center that treats both adults and children in the region.”

Verified trauma centers must meet the essential criteria that ensure trauma care capability and institutional performance. The ACS Committee on Trauma's verification program provides confirmation that a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients. The actual establishment and the designation of trauma centers is the function of local, regional, or state health care systems agencies, such as the local emergency medical services authority.

The Trauma Center’s operating room and multidisciplinary care team are available to perform surgery 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The team comprises the full spectrum of injuries and treatment approaches and uses the knowledge and skill of a wide spectrum of specialists to provide complete care for both adults and pediatric patients.

“Verification from a nationally recognized body highlights our standard of excellence for trauma care,” says Judy Fix, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s. This recognition assures our community that the best care from crucial support services, including an experienced team of board-certified emergency physicians, highly skilled surgeons, trauma nurses and other health care professionals is available in the event of a serious injury or accident.”

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. The College has more than 72,000 members and it is the largest association of surgeons in the world. Longstanding achievements have placed the ACS in the forefront of American surgery and have made it an important advocate for all surgical patients.

“This designation validates our advanced capabilities and dedication to providing care coordination from the moment of entry in the Emergency Department until discharge from the hospital,” says Reginald Jones, M.D., FACS, medical director, Trauma Center, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s.