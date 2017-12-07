Warning: Potential Poor Air Quality in Long Beach Due to SoCal Fires

Long Beach health officials today warned residents of potential unhealthy air quality in the area due to three different fires currently burning in the county.

“All individuals are urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in any area directly impacted by smoke and ash,” said Dr. Anissa Davis in a statement. “This includes areas where residents can see or smell smoke.”

Officials said the fires—Creek, Rye and Skirball—are being fueled by the Santa Ana winds, which is expected to continue into this Friday.

The Santa Ana wind condition shifts wind direction to coastal areas, according to the city release.

“Smoke and ash rising into the atmosphere may be visible over portions of Long Beach and surrounding areas, potentially creating unhealthy conditions,” officials stated.

In any area impacted by smoke, residents should take the following precautions:

Avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion.

People with respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, older adults and children should remain indoors.

Keep windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter.

Run your air conditioner if you have one.

Change the standard air-conditioner filter to a medium or high efficiency filter. If you have a wall-unit or window-unit air conditioner, set it to “re-circulate.”

Do not use a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

To avoid worsening the health effects of wildfire smoke, do not use indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces.

RELATED Strong Winds Could Force Edison to Turn Off Power in Parts of Long Beach

For more information about air quality related to the wildfire, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s website here. For more tips on avoiding health impacts from smoke, click here.