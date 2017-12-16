Long Beach Fire Department Joined Santa to Deliver Gifts to Patients at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

Miller Children’s & Women’s patients enjoyed personal play time with Santa and members of the Long Beach Fire Department at their bedsides.

Christmas came a little early at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach on Monday, Dec.11 when members of the Long Beach Fire Department joined Santa to deliver gifts to patients throughout the hospital.

Firefighters filled the halls with gifts in hand, anxiously waiting to surprise patients at their bedside. A jolly “ho, ho, ho” could be heard from Santa himself as he made his way to each room.

Patients’ eyes lit up and smiles beamed as Santa and members of the LBFD entered their room. Patients excitedly opened their gifts and shared their holiday wish lists.

“It’s important to give back and especially make the children’s time in the hospital memorable,” says Greg Curiel, LBFD Captain. “We want to make the holiday season as normal as possible for them and we always look forward to putting smiles on their faces.”

The Child Life Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s along with the LBFD Kids Program have hosted this event for the past 20 years. The event is aimed to keep patients and families in good spirits throughout the holidays.

“It’s always difficult when a child is hospitalized, but it’s especially difficult during the holidays because they would normally be home celebrating with their families,” says Rita Goshert, manager, Child Life Program. “You can see how truly touched patients and families are by the personal visit from Santa and the LBFD,” says Goshert.

Santa and members of the Long Beach Fire Department visit a Miller Children’s & Women’s patient at his bedside.

The Long Beach Fire Department brought gifts and smiles to patients at Miller Children’s & Women’s.