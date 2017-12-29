City Health Officials Remind Residents to Get Flu Vaccines this Winter

If you haven’t gotten your flu shots yet, Long Beach health officials say it's not too late to get vaccinated and protect yourself and your family against the virus.

“Flu season typically peaks in January and February, so there is still time to protect yourself and your family from the flu,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, Long Beach city health officer, in a statement. “Getting the flu vaccine can prevent people from getting sick, or may lessen the severity of symptoms for those who become ill.”



The strain of influenza circulating this year is known to cause severe illness, according to a city release sent out today. In Los Angeles County, there have been 19 influenza-associated deaths reported for the 2017-2018 flu season. Reports of flu are now widespread throughout the state, according to the California Department of Public Health.



The primary flu strain this year is influenza A (H3N2), which has been associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths in persons 65 years and older and young children, officials stated.



The CDC recommends flu vaccine for everyone over six months of age, especially those at greatest risk for complications and those who live with or care for these individuals:

Pregnant women.

Children younger than five years of age.

Adults 65 years and older.

People with weakened immune systems.

Those with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or conditions affecting the nervous system.

People who are overweight or obese.

Those working or living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Health care personnel.

Child care workers.



Symptoms of flu include: fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, and fatigue. In addition to getting the flu vaccine, practicing good hygiene such as washing hands, covering one’s cough, and staying home when sick can prevent those around you from becoming ill.



Since October, almost 3,500 vaccines have been given at 25 different flu vaccination clinics throughout the city, including a drive-through vaccination clinic. The health department has also provided almost 3,000 doses of the flu vaccine to clinics throughout Long Beach to distribute to their patients.



The health department will be giving vaccinations at the Long Beach Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, January 13 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM.



For more information about the flu click here.