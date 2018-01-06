First Baby of 2018 for MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Delivered at 12:49AM

The Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach joined proud parents Reth and Sophan Im in welcoming their new baby girl, April Rae, and first delivered baby of 2018 at Miller Children’s & Women’s.

April Rae arrived just in time to become the first baby born at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach in 2018. Coming into the world at 12:49 a.m., she is the first child of Reth and Sophan Im, residents of Lakewood.

“When we were admitted yesterday, we thought for sure she would come before midnight,” says Reth and Sophan. “Her due date was Jan. 2 but it was very surprising to be the very first baby of the New Year. \What really matters is we have a healthy baby and it did make bringing in the New Year that much more special,” says Reth and Sophan.

In celebration of having the hospital’s first baby of the year, Reth and Sophan received a special “First Baby Basket” — stuffed with onesies, booties, newborn clothing, receiving blankets, diapers and gifts for the new parents — from the care team at Miller Children’s & Women’s.

The Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s offers compassionate quality health care for expectant mothers. A multi-disciplinary team offers a comprehensive program of research, treatment, educational resources, family classes and individual and family support programs. It also has spacious state-of-the-art private birthing suites and a postpartum unit.

For high-risk pregnancies, the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center offers a Perinatal Special Care Unit with a leading high-risk perinatal program providing constant monitoring of mother and baby, while the baby grows as much as possible in the stable environment of the womb. The high-risk program is designed to ensure a safe delivery and smooth transition to the level III (tertiary) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – keeping mom and baby together under one roof. With exceptional programs, expert care teams and high-quality care, nearly 6,000 families trust the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center to safely deliver their babies every year.

April Rae was born after just over 12 hours of labor and weighed 6 lbs. 8 oz., and was 19.5 inches long.