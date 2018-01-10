Rain Advisory Issued for Long Beach Waters

Shoreline Aquatic Park, overlooking Queensway Bay and the Queen Mary on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Stephanie Rivera.

Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis this afternoon issued a rain advisory for recreational beaches and bays in the city after last night’s rainstorm.

After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the city’s beaches, according to a city release.

Recreational swimming areas should be avoided for three days following the end of a rainstorm.

This rain advisory is in effect through Friday, January 12 and may be extended if more rain occurs prior to that date, officials said.

More information can be found from the health department’s Water Quality Information Line at (562) 570-4199 or online here.