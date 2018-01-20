Urinary Tract Infections in Children Have Varied Causes & Treatments

By: Elias Wehbi, M.D., pediatric urologist, MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

A child who has an unexplained fever, and complains that urinating causes a burning sensation may be suffering from a urinary tract infection. A healthy bladder and bowel system starts with good habits, such as urinating every two to three hours, and having a bowel movement once or twice each day.

Drinking the appropriate amount of water also helps keep a child hydrated. Dehydration can lead to constipation, and make the urethra, the tube urine travels through, vulnerable to a bacterial invasion.

Generally, a child should drink 8 oz. of water for every year of life up to age 8, and more in hot weather and if the child is active in sports. For example, if a child is 2-years-old, they should drink 16 oz. of water.

Diet, habits, behavior and environment are considered when identifying the risk factors for a first or recurrent urinary tract infection. For example, some children don’t want to use the bathrooms at school, so they hold it all day. Prevention is most important and the key is to identify the risks posted by a person’s habits and environment.

If your child presents signs of a urinary tract infection, call your pediatrician as your child may require pediatric urologist.

At MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, pediatric urologists use diagnostic tests to determine the cause of the urinary tract infection. Miller Children’s & Women’s has one of the few centers in Southern California that can treat urology conditions in children.

The Larry & Helen Hoag Foundation Pediatric Urology & Nephrology Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s treats a wide array of pediatric urological conditions. Using state-of-the-art equipment and a variety of imaging techniques, the care team is able to accurately diagnose a urological condition. Once a diagnosis has been made, the urologist works with the family and the child to determine the best course of treatment.

To learn more about pediatric urology care at Miller Children’s & Women’s, visit millerchildrens.org/uroneph.