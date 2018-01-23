Health Officials Confirm First Flu-Related Death in Long Beach

Long Beach health officials today confirmed the city's first flu-related death of a patient under 65 years old this season and highlighted the need for people to get vaccinated.

The patient had underlying health conditions and was in his or her 30s. Officials did not specify the person's gender.

“This death is a sober reminder that flu can cause serious illness,” said Dr. Anissa Davis, the city's health officer. “The Long Beach Health Department continues to recommend that all individuals six months of age and older get their flu vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine can prevent people from getting sick, or may lessen the severity of symptoms for those who become

ill.”

The flu season has proven to be particularly deadly this year, both locally and statewide. Los Angeles County health officials, whose jurisdiction does not cover Long Beach, which has its own health department, announced earlier this month that 36 people have died in the county so far this season.

That compares to 13 at the same time last year.