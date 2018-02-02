HUD Awards Long Beach Homeless Services Providers Over $8 Million

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded Long Beach over $8 million to continue providing services and housing for those experiencing homelessness, the city announced today.

The $8.185 million will renew funding to continue services provided by the Long Beach Continuum of Care (CoC), which is led by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The DHHS also subcontracts to 13 community agencies which provide supportive services like workforce development, case management and housing, according to city officials.

The awarded amount is $543,925 more than last year’s.

“Another continued accomplishment for the Long Beach CoC is retaining the status as a Unified Funding Agency (UFA), which allows the CoC to make changes to its funding allocation across projects to better address local needs,” according to a city release. “There are over 460 Continuum of Care designations across the nation and, out of those, only five are awarded as Unified Funding Agencies.”

Services for those experiencing homelessness are coordinated through the city’s Multi-Service Center, located at 1301 West 12th Street, operated by CoC’s coordinated entry system providing intake and assessment, according to city officials.

For more information on the MSC call (562) 570-4500.