Country Music Artists Set To Take Over the Waterfront for Annual ShipKicker Festival

The Queen Mary will host its 3rd annual country music festival, ShipKicker, at the Waterfront Events Park on Saturday, July 1.

Lee Brice is slated to take center stage and headline the festival. Country music favorites, Daniel Bonte & The Bona Fide, Honey County, Jake Parr, The Swon Brother and Jerrod Niemann will join Brice in the festival line up.

On top of the live performances, the festival also offers food vendors, a beer garden, yard-games and line dancing lessons to give people the full Long Beach country experience, organizers said.

In between performances, attendees can stay entertained with the ShipKicker Saloon, offering a full bar, a dance floor and live performances from artists Alicia Kelly, Alexandria Korn, Melissa Farrior and Camel Helene.

Additional parties will be held for the duration of the festival, beginning with a pre-party tomorrow night at Gaslamp’s weekly Strictly Country Thursdays at 5:00PM. On the day of the festival, a pre-festival parking lot party featuring the musical stylings of Redneck Rodeo and Morgan Leigh Band will be thrown before the venue opens at 11:00AM. he country vibe will continue after hours during the ShipKicker after party at North Long Beach’s Cowboy Country night club.

Tickets for the ShipKicker country music festival are $49 when bought in advance and $59 at the festival. For more information click here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.

Photo courtesy of The Queen Mary.