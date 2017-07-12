Scott Patterson’s Band Smithradio to Stop in Long Beach During Atomic Love Tour

Fans of Luke Danes, the rough-around-the-edges, yet surprisingly soft-hearted owner of Luke’s Diner in the hit drama Gilmore Girls, can check out the actor in a different capacity as Scott Patterson serves up not just coffee, but an acoustic set with this band Smithradio as well.

Fox Coffee House will host Smithradio on Friday, July 21 at noon during their tour promoting the band as well as Patterson’s own coffee brand. Tickets are now available to participate in a contest, meet and greet and attend the acoustic set.

During the Atomic Love Coffee House US Tour, featuring intimate shows in coffee houses across the United States, Patterson is set to perform originals from his catalogue of nearly 600 songs.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.

Fox Coffee House is located at 437 West Willow Street.