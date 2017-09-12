Folk Revival Festival Returns this Weekend to Downtown Long Beach

String instruments, square dancing and magnificent beards return to Downtown Long Beach with the fifth annual Folk Revival Festival this Saturday, September 16 at Rainbow Lagoon Park.

Headlining the show is the country-punk rock band Lucero, along with Texas country music singer/songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, Matthew Logan Vazquez, Scott H. Biram, The Hogslop String Band, The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit and more. The full lineup can be found here.

Start the hoedown early with Hogslop String Band and Moonsville Collective during a kickoff party Friday, September 15 at downtown Long Beach’s newest venue and event center At the Top, located at 201 Pine Avenue. The show begins at 7:30PM.

During the actual fest, show off that extravagant facial hair at the beard and mustache contest. There are multiple categories to participate in, including a six-inch beard, under-six-inch beard and full beard and styled mustache. Participants can sign up for free and more information can be found here.

There will also be a banjo contest held for those aspiring folk artists as well as food vendors available.

The Folk Revival Festival will be held at Rainbow Lagoon Park from 11:00AM to 10:00PM. Tickets prices are $30 presale and $40 at the door.

Rainbow Lagoon Park is located on 400 Shoreline Drive.