Free Concert Celebrates Start of Long Beach State Basketball Season

Even though it doesn’t quite feel like fall yet, the season is upon us and with it comes the start of league and college basketball. Celebrate the start of the season with food, music and a meet and greet with Long Beach State's basketball teams at Marine Stadium Park this Saturday, October 21.

Councilwoman Suzie Price will be hosting the second annual concert in the park for CSULB athletics. Both men and women’s basketball teams will be available for autographs and photos with concert attendees.

“I look forward to hosting this 2nd annual concert to bring awareness to the Cal State University Long Beach’s athletic department and to have all attendees get to meet the team players,” said Councilwoman Suzie Price in a statement. “I am so glad to be able to help make CSULB and its amazing students a bigger part of our community, while also exposing more residents to the fantastic university we have right in our backyard.”

Music will be provided by the band Mia Karter & the Hits, as they bring their own style and energy playing a variety of favorites including top-40 hits from the 80s, 90s and today.

There will be food trucks from BrewWings, Dogtown Dogs and Blast Ice Cream as well as a bounce house and an inflatable basketball challenge on site for the family to enjoy.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening in the park. Festivities are scheduled from 5:00PM to 7:00PM.

Marine Stadium Park is located at 5255 East Paoli Way.