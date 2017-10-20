The Pharcyde to Headline Free Concert Benefitting North Long Beach Education Fund

Photo by Asia Morris from Village Fest 2015.

Houghton Park will be lyrically blessed on Saturday, October 28 as Vice Mayor Rex Richardson hosts the third annual Village Fest featuring LAW, Tiago Vega, D.N.A., a surprise headliner and The Pharcyde.

Over the last two years, Village Fest has helped local youth programs, benefitting STEAM/STEM programs last year and the North Long Beach Education Fund this year. It has helped draw attendees to Long Beach as well as open street events like Beach Streets and Activate Uptown with hit artists Talib Kweli, Murs and The Pharcyde.

“It’s always a beautiful thing when we can bring our energy to the beautiful city of Long Beach and become one with the people,” Imani of The Pharcyde said in a statement.

The festival, to take place during Beach Streets Uptown, will feature a “Beat Swap Meet” where record collectors and dealers from around the U.S and beyond will be on hand with vinyls featuring music from across all genres.

Beach Streets Uptown, is an open street event featuring musical performances along Atlantic Avenue and Wardlow Road encouraging residents to walk, bike and shop along the route.



“Village Fest is a unique and fun special event, celebrating art, diversity and youth engagement,” Richardson said in a statement. “Whether you're a local Uptown resident, or visiting us for Beach Streets, we hope you join us at Houghton Park for a great community experience."

The show’s acts include the local band LAW led by vocalist Jakob Nowell, son of the late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell, whose music has been described as rock-reggae fusion, new R&B wave artist Tiago Vega, 70s and 80s funk band D.N.A., a yet-to-be announced headliner and The Pharcyde. As an audience favorite, this will be the third time the Hip-Hop group has played at Village Fest.

For more information, check out their Facebook event page.



Village Fest will be from 11:00AM to 5:00PM at Houghton Park located at 6301 Myrtle Avenue.