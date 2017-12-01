One Love Cali Reggae Fest Announces Lineup for Two-Day February Event

Image courtesy of One Love Cali Reggae Fest.

The Observatory’s One Love Cali Reggae Fest will return to the Queen Mary next year with Rebelution headlining on February 10 of the two-day music festival.

Atmosphere and Iration are also set to kick things off Saturday, with Nas and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to continue the spirit of the third annual reggae fest Sunday.

Last year, adverse weather conditions did nothing to keep an eclectic mix of reggae lovers from enjoying their favorite artists, which included Slightly Stoopid, J Boog and Tha Dogg Pound.

This is the second year the festival is being held at the Queen Mary. It first took place at the Observatory in Santa Ana.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, December 2 at 10:00AM, which you can find via the website here.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway.