Queen Mary New Year’s Eve Bash to Bring Sir Mix-A-Lot to Long Beach

Sir Mix-A-Lot. Photo courtesy of the Queen Mary.

“Jump on it” this New Year’s Eve with Sir Mix-A-Lot at the Queen Mary as the 90s hit rapper rings in 2018 aboard the historic ship, the Queen Mary announced today. Also slated to perform is country music singer Daniel Bonte & The Bona Fide and popular Selena tribute band Los Chicos Del 512.

“The Queen Mary on New Year’s Eve? I can’t wait!” said Sir Mix-A-Lot in a statement. “It’s an honor to perform at the Queen Mary. I look forward to seeing everyone in the audience and hope they will join me in celebrating and singing the night away.”

Sir Mix-A-Lot’s single “Baby Got Back” was a 1992 number-one, double platinum hit and won the 1993 Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. Other hit songs from the top-selling rapper and recording producer include “Posse’ on Broadway,” “Buttermilk Biscuits” and the 90s Billboard Top 100 hit “Jump on it.”

The Queen Mary’s New Year’s Eve celebration offers guests multiple parties to choose from throughout the night, from live entertainment in a country bar, a mellow evening with food and drink, to dancing in a club-like atmosphere.

The annually sold-out event will also light up the sky with a 15-minute fireworks show, painting the night with vibrant colors in-sync to New Year’s Eve-themed music off the stern of the historic vessel.



New Year's Eve on The Queen Mary will take place Sunday, December 31 from 8:00PM to 1:00AM. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are $119 per person and VIP tickets are $199 per person. VIP tickets include early entry at 7 p.m., two drink tickets, access to all parties, and exclusive fireworks viewing. For more information, pricing, hotel packages and more, visit the website here.