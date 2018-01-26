Noted Guitarists Jim Earp, Bill Benzel to Perform at Portfolio Coffeehouse Saturday

Photo from the San Diego Troubadour.

The community is invited to a free performance on Saturday by noted mainland style and slack-key musicians Jim Earp, Bill Benzel and friends, Portfolio Coffeehouse announced this month.

“Jim Earp contacted Portfolio Coffeehouse nearly a decade ago, and he’s been playing at the coffeehouse every time he’s been in town since then,” Portfolio Coffeehouse owner Kerstin Kansteiner said in a statement. “We are excited to announce his return, in what has become a great annual tradition.”

Earp, Benzel and friends perform at the Retro Row coffeehouse as a way to get out and about during their annual visit to NAMM, the National Association of Music Merchants show in Anaheim where thousands of professionals from around the globe gather to check out the latest in music, recording technology and more.

“I really like to play and perform, rather than sitting in my hotel room at night,” Earp said in a statement.

The show will take place from 7:00PM to 9:00PM on Saturday. The performance is free to attend. For more information on Portfolio Coffeehouse, visit the website here.

Portfolio Coffeehouse is located at 2300 East 4th Street.