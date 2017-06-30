Gimme Shelter! Providing Security for Your Pet in the Line of Fireworks

Photo by Kate Karp. Embellishment by Dennis Dean.

Happy to see that people are becoming increasingly aware of the effects of explosive noises accompanied by flaring lights on pets and vets, even if other people don’t care how many notifications are put out about safety or legality of fireworks and set them off anyway.

Today, June 30, between 6:00PM and 7:00PM, Councilmember Roberto Uranga and his staff will distribute yard signs like this one. It might do some good. Photo courtesy of Councilmember Uranga’s office.

A search on Google with “pets fireworks” as the key words yielded over 31 pages (I stopped clicking at 31) of tips on how to keep your pets safe and sane during the Fourth of July even if the fireworks aren’t. I get countless emails from animal organizations, shelters and rescues, and fireworks-menace-themed social-media posts pop up with, well, the frequency of fireworks a month before and after the Fourth of July.

And although The Scratching Post is a pet-focused column, digression is called for, considering the knowledge that pyrotechnics can trigger PTSD effects on combat veterans. This falls way beneath ironic when you consider that these people get the crap scared out of them on a day meant to honor them.

Signs like these are available on the Military with PTSD Facebook page. Photo courtesy of Military with PTSD.

“Holidays can be a frightening time for animals, with the loud sounds of firecrackers and fireworks often sending pets scurrying out of the house or yard in search of security or shelter,” read a comment from Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS). “Taking special care of pets during the Fourth of July is responsible pet ownership, just like licensing and keeping identification tags on pets and ensuring that they are spayed or neutered.

A previous Scratching Post about fostering shelter pets during the pyro season (“Foster the Fourth: Team Effort for a Safe Holiday for Pets”), which described an ingenious shelter/rescue program for the extended Fourth of July maniac period, gave a brief list of suggestions for keeping your pets safe. My inbox has been brimming with them, so I’m winnowing the lists received from Long Beach Animal Care Services, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Los Angeles, and L.A. County Animal Control and presenting it to you. With all this, your pets should have some shelter from the firestorm.

Ensure that pets are wearing identification, including the name and current telephone number of the owner. Tags must be firmly affixed to the collar. Confirm that your pets’ microchip registration information is registered or updated. This is the best way to secure a happy reunion.

Isolate pets indoors at home; they will be happier and not tempted to try to get away from the loud sounds. On that note, don’t tether dogs outside to keep them from escaping. The loud noises from fireworks can frighten them and make them more likely to attempt to flee. Dogs can seriously injure themselves in the tether or even die trying to escape. If your dog is crate trained, put him or her in a crate covered with a blanket, which adds security. Even if your pets are indoors, double-check yard gates and doors to make sure that they cannot escape.

Pets do not enjoy fireworks displays! Leave them at home where they’ll be safe, secure, and less stressed. Loud noises from fireworks can cause a dog to jump a fence and run away or a cat to hide for days. Keeping your pets indoors and secure will also keep them from dangerous roadways. Create a peaceful environment in your home with soothing music and lowered blinds to block outside sights and sounds. If your pets seem anxious, spend time with them, speaking to them in a calm voice.

You can give the ThunderShirt a shot. I can’t personally vouch for it, but I know people who do.

A sudden change in your pets’ diet can cause an upset stomach. Avoid feeding them scraps from the grill and other human food. Some foods like onion, avocado, grapes, chocolate and raisins can be toxic. Pets should never be given bones, especially from chicken. When chewed and ingested, they can splinter and be fatal.

be given bones, especially from chicken. When chewed and ingested, they can splinter and be fatal. Consult your veterinarian regarding the use of medication to help calm your pets. (Editor’s note: Don’t dose them yourself with human medication. I’m on the fence about natural remedies, but again, I have friends who swear by them.)

Keep pets away from flames, matches, alcoholic beverages and lighter fluid.

Do not spray pets with insect repellent or sunscreen that is intended for humans. These can be extremely irritating to the stomach, lungs and central nervous system if ingested. Citronella candles are also advised against. (Editor’s note: Pet-supply stores carry sunscreen for pets’ little noses.)

Training your dog to come when called can be life-saving. spcaLA offers a variety of obedience training classes. Check the link above.

If you’re hosting a party, keep your pets in a cool, well-ventilated room with a radio playing softly in the background. Include their favorite toys, a tasty chew, and a pet bed or blanket for comfort. Do this as well if you are going out and your pet is staying home.

If you are leaving town for the weekend and cannot take your pets with you, make sure you leave them with someone who will be cautious and responsible during the Fourth of July celebrations. (Editor’s note: In fact, you may want to do this if you’re leaving them alone for any period of time on this day.)

Finally, and of utmost importance, teach children not to tease or harm pets with firecrackers or sparklers.

ACS Online and Other Lost-Pet Services

The first place that people will look to find a pet is the animal shelter, so if you find a pet, please report it to ACS if you live in one of the five cities served by the shelter: Long Beach, Seal Beach, Signal Hill, Los Alamitos and Cerritos. If you live in another city, report it to the local shelter. Long Beach’s ACS offices will be closed in observation of Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4, but will be open the following day, Wednesday, July 5. Officers are available to respond 24 hours a day to emergency calls, and shelter staff will contact owners of lost pets that have identification tags or microchips. Animals with identification will be held at Animal Care Services for 14 days. Pets without identification will be held for a minimum of six days before being evaluated for adoption.

Animals lost in any of the five cities served by ACS are listed on the shelter’s website. However, it’s highly recommended that pet owners visit the shelter in person to look through the kennels, lost-and-found binders, and community boards.

The shelter’s Twitter handle, #LBLostFoundPets, features real-time information on lost animals that arrive at the shelter. If you find a lost pet, contribute by posting a picture of the animal to #LBLostFoundPets to help locate the owner. Facebook pages like 562/Long Beach Lost and Found Pets and Lakewood and Long Beach Lost and Found Pets aren’t affiliated with the shelter but are a great help.

“My plans for the Fourth aren’t finalized yet, but I’m either cowering under the bed or digging a hole through the tub. And you?”

One-panel comic caption by Burns, featuring two conversing dogs