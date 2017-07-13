Help CatPAWS Grow a Healthy Kitty

Virtually Pets

“There’s always cats,” said a volunteer with Helen Sanders CatPAWS when we were talking about the number up for adoption. CatPAWS is one of the stellar nonprofits that pulls cats and kittens, including newborns who need bottle feeding, when the shelter gets too crowded. It is now, thanks to a combination of kitten season in full bloom and humans dumping their no-longer-wanted pets.

CatPAWS also launched the DIY Kitten Care Project, which provides free kitten kits to anyone finding an abandoned or dumped litter of newborns. They also pay vet bills for sick cats they’ve taken in. Some of them need hospitalization with IV fluids. Others have ringworm, which is a highly treatable fungus, but these guys need isolation, too. It’s all expensive, and donations are needed. Your donations, which can be made at this link, will be catnip to the organization.

Volunteers and fosters are sorely needed as well. And so are forever homes, as we say. Here are three little candidates—if you’re interested in any of them, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Misty Ruth was pulled from Long Beach Animal Care Services because the Cat Cottages were running out of space, between litters of kittens pouring in and owners dumping their old pets. Misty Ruth was one of these seniors—she’s 11 years old but is still playful and very affectionate! At 15 pounds, she’ll need a diet and a lot of playtime exercise. With the right family, she’ll be svelte and sleeping on the bed in no time! Adoption fee only $10—talk about a senior deal!

Shadow is a glossy black girl, only 2 years old. She's still a little shy with all the other cats around but loves to be petted and is super-sweet! She's even shinier and more beautiful in person.

Angelina’s personality is evident, isn’t it! What a posture! This bright eyed beauty was in a public shelter at the worst time of year to be in one, with cats and kittens flooding in. Soon the shelter was full and even though she is friendly and healthy, her cage was needed for another, so...you know the rest. So CatPAWS got her out in the nick of time, and now she needs a home! Don't you want to just kiss that little pink nose! And—an anonymous donor has generously offered to sponsor her adoption fee!

Mark Your Calendars (the People Way)

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, July 15, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Summer Events with Shelter Pets!

Tuesday, July 20–Thursday, August 24, Band events’ van arrival at approximately 4:30PM, Movies in the Park’s van arrival at approximately 6:00PM. See schedule for locations.

Events are free; adoption fees apply (senior pets are discounted at $20!)

Don’t you love previews of coming attractions? At this year’s Summer Events at our parks and beaches, you can preview our pets and make room for some of them in your home! ACS’s new mobile vehicle will be attending all of these events before they start and leave when they begin. A heads-up—and a tails up—for you!

Municipal Band events start at 6:30-Van will arrive around 4:30-5:00pm

Movies in the Park start at Dusk (approximately 8:00pm)-Van will arrive around 6-6:30pm

Van is estimated to leave when the event starts.

July Events

7/20—Thursday—Marine Stadium, 5255 E Paoli Way, Long Beach (Muni Band)

7/24—Monday—Drake Park, 951 Maine Avenue, Long Beach (Movie in the Park)

7/28—Friday—Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach (Movie in the Park)

7/31—Monday—Ernie McBride Park, 1550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, (Movie in the Park)

August Events

8/1—Tuesday—Signal Hill, 2175 Cherry Avenue, Signal Hill (National Night Out)

8/4—Friday—El Dorado Park, 2800 N Studebaker Road, Long Beach (Muni Band)

8/10—Thursday—Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach (Movie in the Park)

8/18—Friday—Silverado Park, 1545 W 31st Street, Long Beach (Movie in the Park)

8/24—Scherer Park, 430 E 49th Street, Long Beach (Movie in the Park)

spcaLA Fund-Raiser at Souplantation

Thursday, July 20, 11:00–9:00PM, Souplantation, 4720 Candlewood Street, Lakewood

Menu prices apply

Ladle up some steamy support for spcaLA pets! When you slurp up a meal here, 20 percent of your tab will be donated toward the pets. Print out the flier above or show it on your phone to the restaurant staff.

22nd Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals

Saturday, July 22, 6:30PM–9:30PM, Los Alamitos Race Course, 4961 Katella Avenue, Los Alamitos

$3 for adults; free for kids 17 and under

Julie Woods’s Darcy, 2016 Wienerschnitzel Champion. Photo courtesy of Los Alamitos Race Course

Herding cats is nothing when it comes to getting dachshunds to race along a course—but that’s the fun of it all! This oft-hilarious event features one qualifying race, 10 trials, one specialty “big” versus little match and, of course, the grand championship at the end. Each trial winner will receive $100, and the champ will get a bunch of prizes, including a $1,000 award—that’s a lot of grain-free kibble! Come early, because this event is very popular, and general admission fills up quickly! No ice chests, and no dogs allowed at event except for the racing guys. Best of all, all proceeds go to Seal Beach Animal Care Center. Visit the Wiener Nationals website for more info!

spcaLA July Foster Class

Saturday, July 22; 10:00AM–noon, spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Free event—spcaLA provides all the supplies. Foster parents provide the home and the TLC.

Want to help pets? Become a foster parent by submitting an application and attending a foster class. Application available here. Please call 323-730-5300 x300 for more info. We can’t do it without you!

‘Guys and Dolls’ Fund-Raiser for FOLBA

Thursday, July 27, 6:30PM–approximately 11PM, Long Beach Playhouse,5021 East Anaheim Street, Long Beach

$30; includes play and reception

We’re willing to gamble that you’ll enjoy yourself at this production of the Tony Award-winning musical Guys and Dolls! Talk about a winning trifecta: a reception that includes tasty finger foods and Ralph Brunson’s expert tickles of the ivories; a production of Damon Runyon’s classic show of mugs, hot tomatoes and playing the ponies; and the donation of all that lettuce to Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA), Long Beach’s most venerable animal-welfare charity! No sucker’s bet that you’ll have a whoopee of a time!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, August 5, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

IndieGoGo Fund-Raiser for Trots Dogs Incorporated

Until beginning of September

Individual donations

Long Beach resident Johanna “JoJo” Stanford started Trots Dogs Inc. in 2009 after being inspired by Cesar Millan, The Dog Whisperer. Stanford says that her goal is “to provide Long Beach with a dog-training facility with structured daycare and boarding that accepts all dogs regardless of temperament or behavior by educating staff, dogs and owners. Our mission is to create a community of people who understand their dogs and want to have a loving, balanced relationship.”

Stanford’s group is looking to purchase about 10,000 square feet of warehouse space with a potty area and are partnering with a design group. Click on the link in the header to find out all the details of this enterprise.

“You’ll be helping us fund a model that could turn a ‘dog-friendly city’ into a city of friendly dogs,” Stanford said. “Imagine the possibilities of having an entire city of balanced dogs who are happy, obedient, well behaved and pay attention.”

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp™ Registration!

Begins April 17, 10:00AM on this link

$350 for each camper

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp is for kids 8 to 13. At camp, kids learn the basics of pet care and responsibility, respect for all animals, and the beginnings of dog training, all while making new friends! There are eight Monday through Friday sessions, running June thru August.

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.