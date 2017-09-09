Mark 'Adoption' on Your Calendar (and See Adoption Fees Go to Hurricane-Stricken Areas)

Virtually Pets

We have two calendars remaining, with pets and people in the running (see Counting the Days, the next section. The Friends of El Dorado Park calendar will be accepting submissions via the above link until September 30. Helen Sanders CatPAWS Show Us Your Kitties contest will be over on September 15, so I wanted to highlight now, particularly since I have two cats in the running—big Duncan, who’s dieting, and Miss Brooks, whom I lost this year. I don’t get anything out of it except self-satisfaction, but all the entry fees will go toward the health and adoption efforts for the cats and kittens that CatPAWS takes in. Besides, if you don’t want to support my cats, there are a couple of kindles of others that you may. It’s a neat way to support rescue!

The adoptable kittens here are calendar-babes-in-waiting, all ready for next year. They all have distinctive faces and characters. Visit this link to fill out an adoption application.

Note that for the month of September, CatPAWS will donate all adoption fees collected to support Best Friends efforts toward helping displaced pets in the areas hit by the hurricanes.

Before being taken in by CatPAWS, Pat Sajak’s wheel of fortune had stopped on bankrupt and Alex Trebek was in jeopardy of losing his life. The two game-show namesakes are 4-month-old brothers who deserve to be winners all their lives. Alex is a little shy but is very curious. He loves to play with stick toys. He will chase soft pom-pom balls and then carry them around in his mouth. Pat is cautious, but once he trusts you, he rolls over for belly rubs. He loves to wrestle with his brother and little Kong toys or stuffed animals. They are both so sweet!

Claude has the face of an aristo-cat waiting for the sculptor to finish the last touch. He’s 5 months old and a complete love. When his foster takes him for private playtime, he purrs loudly and begs for more and more petting! Like many kittens, he can become overstimulated, but his loving human companions are working with him on this.

Pet Projects

Countin’ the Days in Humane Ways

It seems as if every year, numerous pet calendars crop up faster than you can say “penthouse.” They aren’t the ones you can buy online or at bookstores—full-color glossies of strangers with fur, feathers or scales adorning each month. The pets in these calendars live in actual homes—maybe yours—and are selected through donations to pet rescues. I figured that a separate section is in order until the entry deadline. Pick your pet picture and enter!

Helen Sanders CatPAWS “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar Fund-Raiser

To September 15 at this link

$5 donation per initial entry, $1 donation for each subsequent vote

Hey, CatPAWS Community and all fellow Cat Lovers! It is time for you to...Show Us Your Kitties! CatPAWS’ annual Calendar Contest Fund-Raiser has begun! Submit photos of your beautiful cats and kittens for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Show Us Your Kitties Calendar! It's simple—submit an entry photo of your cat or every cat that has touched your heart. The 12 cats that raise the most donations in the form of votes will have their photos featured as one of the months in the calendar, and the cat or kitten with the most total votes will be featured on the cover. All donations will cover CatPAWS’s rescue efforts and medical bills. Let's honor all those cats or kittens we’ve been privileged to love and raise money for those who haven't had the chance yet. Submit your photos here and read the full set of rules.

Friends of El Dorado Dog Park Holiday Bone-anza and Calendar Contest

Sunday, November 19, 10AM–4:00PM (Calendar Contest Entry Deadline September 30), El Dorado Dog Park, 7550 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Calendar Contest free to enter: Bone-anza free to attend

Friends of El Dorado Dog Park is announcing its third-annual Pet Photo Calendar Contest and fund-raiser. The top winner will be on the cover page, and the next 12 winners will each have their own calendar month. The Calendar Contest winners will be announced at 11:00AM at the Holiday Bone-Anza. The 2018 calendar will be available to purchase for $20 at the event. Even if your entry isn’t selected as a winner, every dog entered will be spotlighted in the calendar. Application is available here.

This year’s Bone-anza will be a fun-filled event featuring food trucks, vendors for your holiday shopping, contests, a DJ featuring Christmas sounds, elves, your doggie’s photo with Santa, and a silent auction and raffle featuring great gifts from our sponsors. All proceeds from both the calendar and the event will go to support enhancements of the El Dorado Dog Park.

Places to Go, Pets to Support

Home at Last! Coldwell Banker’s Third Annual Adoption Event

Saturday, September 9, 11AM–3PM, Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies, 4700 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free to spectate; adoption fees apply

Three years ago, Coldwell Banker and Adopt-a-Pet.com, an aggregate/search facilitator for adoptable shelter pets nationwide, created the “Homes for Dogs” event, whose objective is to get as many pets out of the shelters and rescues and into loving homes. In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions across the country. This year’s local event will be held at Centinela Feed and Pet Supplies; it promises to be yet another success!

“We are lucky enough to help people in the Long Beach community find new homes every day,” said Phil Jones, a broker/owner affiliated with Coldwell Banker Coastal Alliance in Long Beach. “Now, we get to extend that service to homeless pets in need. It’s a win-win!”

Check out Coldwell Banker’s new commercial, “Somebody to Love,” a national advertising campaign that tells the story of a man and a homeless dog who find each other. The New York Times called it a “commercial to love.” We call it “Break out the Kleenex!” Come home a critter.

Grand Opening of the Long Beach Bee Sanctuary

Saturday, September 9, 10:00AM–noon, Orange Avenue, north of Willow Springs Park between Spring and Willow streets, Long Beach

Free event

The Long Beach Beekeepers invite you to the grand opening of our new sanctuary—a collaborative project between Eagle Scout candidate Mauri Lathouwers, his family and Boy Scout Troop 105 and the Long Beach Beekeepers. Visitors’ parking is on the street or in the park. Light refreshments, shade and restrooms will be provided. Speeches will be few and short—very little buzz and lotsa honey! For their help in turning our vision of a municipal refuge for bees into reality, Long Beach Beekeepers thanks the City of Long Beach, current and former city council members, the city Office of Sustainability, the city Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine and its current and former commissioners, Long Beach attorney David M. Zeligs, and Mauri Lathouwers, his family and Boy Scout Troop 105.

spcaLA September Foster Class

Saturday, September 16, 10:00AM–noon, P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Free event—they provide supplies, and you provide the home and love. No parking fee for Village visitors.

Want to help a cat or a dog become adoptable? Submit an application (available here) and then come to a foster class!

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, September 23, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Volunteer Meeting for the Friends of El Dorado Dog Park’s Holiday

Sunday, September 24, 1:00PM, El Dorado Bar & Grill, 3014 N. Studebaker Road, Long Beach

Free

Friends of El Dorado Dog Park (FEDDP) is gearing up for the sixth annual Holiday Bone-Anza, and we couldn’t do it without our star volunteers! So please mark your calendar, and let's make this a fun and exciting day for everyone. Our goal is to get drinking fountains in the small and large dog park, and we need you to help get our doggies hydrated! The event will take place November 19 at El Dorado Park and will include vendors, crafters, Santa visits, a silent auction and, what else, elves. And we don’t mean Chihuahuas! Please help us make this great event happen! More details on our website.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, October 7, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

K9’s Uncorked Benefit for the Pups

Saturday, October 21, 5:00PM–8:00PM, Harvey Girls Gallery, 130 ½ Main Street, Seal Beach

Ticket prices $35 online, $40 at door

Who doesn't love wine and food? Better yet, who doesn’t love animals? Join the K9 Kismet rescue for the fund-raising party of the year in the swell little beach community of Seal Beach! In addition to wine and food (human and dog) tastings, we will have live jazz music, adoptable dogs, a silent auction, a raffle, boutique shopping and a glass-etching class (bring your own wineglass)! Costume up yourself and your dog, and come on and paw-ty! Sponsorship donation and tickets can be purchased here. You do not want to miss this one!

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

IndieGoGo Fund-Raiser for Trots Dogs Incorporated

Until beginning of September

Individual donations

Long Beach resident Johanna “JoJo” Stanford started Trots Dogs Inc. in 2009 after being inspired by Cesar Millan, The Dog Whisperer. Stanford says that her goal is “to provide Long Beach with a dog-training facility with structured daycare and boarding that accepts all dogs regardless of temperament or behavior by educating staff, dogs and owners. Our mission is to create a community of people who understand their dogs and want to have a loving, balanced relationship.”

Stanford’s group is looking to purchase about 10,000 square feet of warehouse space with a potty area and are partnering with a design group. Click on the link in the header to find out all the details of this enterprise.

“You’ll be helping us fund a model that could turn a ‘dog-friendly city’ into a city of friendly dogs,” Stanford said. “Imagine the possibilities of having an entire city of balanced dogs who are happy, obedient, well behaved and pay attention.”

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.