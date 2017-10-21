Landing Space Needed! (And Forever Homes, Too, Of Course!)

Virtually Pets

Temporary Space Needed For Three Adult Cats

Can you help someone in a tight spot? She’s a member of the feline-rescue community and is desperate for a temporary space for her three cats, all of whom she rescued. She needs a space for them, five weeks at the max. She’ll feed them, scoop poop, play with them and give them love, if that works for the temporary foster. There aren’t any special meds or needs—just a place for them to roost and a friendly windowsill, if available, and the owner will cover food, litter and other expenses. All are indoor cats.

Cicily is a 2 1/12-year-old gray-and-white tuxedo. She's very playful and social.

Cora is an 8-year-old silver tabby. She’s somewhat of a loner but gets along with other cats.

Cornelia, another silver tabby, was rescued from the outdoors, so she has a bit of skittishness in her. Once she gets to know you, she's a love bug, but she will probably hide most of the time if someone is in the room.

If you can offer sanctuary, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

And These Guys Need Forever Homes!

Wrigley Kittens is a neighborhood group that solidified after its founder, Kelly McHugh Lopes, decided to form a group page for anyone wanting to help rehome cats and assist in the numerous trap/spay/neuter efforts she does. It worked very well—some of the people who lived nearby were overjoyed that someone shared their heart, and others realized that they, too, had such a heart.

Wrigley Kittens is also offering staunch support to the human cat mama in the above section. They also deserve a profile; being a smaller group often leaves them in the shadow. Donations can be made via their Facebook page. More importantly, you can directly help with rehoming some of the little guys. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to adopt any or all. Check the page for more adoptable cats and kittens

Macy Gray, gray tabby with orange dot on her head

Hi, my name is Macy Gray! I was found in a backyard along with my mom and my three brothers back last spring. We were all rescued, given our shots, and fixed when we were old enough. Everyone got adopted, even my mom! Except me, that is. Don’t get me wrong—I am happy for them, but I sure would like to go to my forever home soon. I am a quiet 7-month-old girl, a little shy at first, but I warm up quickly and love to cuddle and snuggle with my foster mommy and the other kitties at her house. I am playful and very well behaved, and I have the cutest little peach dot on my head! It's easy to meet me at my foster mom's house in Long Beach. Just send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , and the nice rescue lady will set it up!

Orange Crush (orange tabby) and Xena (dark tortoiseshell)

Hi, my name is Orange Crush! I know it's a funny name, but it's kind of perfect because I'm orange, plus I am as sweet and delicious and there is no way to meet me without falling for me! My sister Xena, sitting next to me and I are about 6 months old and have been in foster care for about four months now. Originally, there were six of us, and we were all nearly abandoned by the man who found us, but a nice lady saved us. We all went to another lady's house, and we all got our shots and got fixed when we were old enough. Our brothers and sister all got adopted, but we are still waiting for our forever homes. Our foster mommy says we are the best kittens she has ever taken care of—sweet, playful, but well mannered and super affectionate. We even come when she calls us. Why wouldn't we? We love to get cuddles! We would like to stay together, but we can go to separate homes, too. We love everyone—other kitties, dogs, but especially people! My sister and I are living with the rescue lady who runs Wrigley Kittens Rescue, and it's super easy to meet us—you just need to email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Hi, my name is Xena, but my foster mommy also likes to call me Sister Cat because my brother Orange Crush and I are always together, whether we are sleeping or playing. You can read my story—it's the same as my brother's, but there is something else you should know about me. I know all the cat people talk about tortie kitties like me having something called "tortitude." But my foster mommy swears that I only have a little bit of it and that I am the sweetest and most affectionate tortie she has ever met. Well, I don't know about all that, but I sure do love to be near her and cuddle with her and the foster daddy even more than I like playing with the other kitties and the doggie at her house, which is a lot! She also says I am super-smart and—well, you can see that I am adorable! I would like to stay with my brother, but I would be fine on my own as long as there was another kitty or doggie in the house to play with and humans for me to love. My brother and I are living with the rescue lady who runs Wrigley Kittens Rescue, and it's super easy to meet us, you just need to email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Places to Go, Pets to Support

K9’s Uncorked Benefit for the Pups

Saturday, October 21, 5:00PM–8:00PM, Harvey Girls Gallery, 130 ½ Main Street, Seal Beach

Ticket prices $35 online, $40 at door

Who doesn't love wine and food? Better yet, who doesn’t love animals? Join the K9 Kismet rescue for the fund-raising party of the year in the eclectic little beach community of Seal Beach! In addition to wine and food (human and dog) tastings, we will have live jazz music, adoptable dogs, a silent auction, a raffle, boutique shopping and a glass-etching class (bring your own wineglass)! Costume up yourself and your dog, and come on and paw-ty! Sponsorship donation and tickets can be purchased here or at two Seal Beach locations: Harvey Girls Gallery 130 1/2 Main St. or Ever After Skin Care, 550 Pacific Coast Highway, #211 (upstairs).You do not want to miss this one!

Friends of El Dorado Park’s Holiday Bone-anza Volunteer Meeting

Sunday, October 22, 2:30PM, El Dorado Bar and Grill, 3014 North Studebaker Road., Long Beach

Free to attend

Friends of El Dorado Dog Park (FEEDP) is preparing for the 6th Annual Holiday Bone-Anza (see event description below). FEDDP could not do it without our star volunteers, so please mark your calendar, and let's make this a fun and exciting day for everyone! Our goal is to get drinking fountains in the small and large dog parks—help us achieve it!

Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade, plus Adoption Fair and Vendors

Sunday, October 29, 12:30PM–4:30PM, Marina Vista Park, 5355 Eliot Street, Long Beach

Free to spectators, VIP chair rentals $10 in advance or $5 at the parade site, if still available. See flier for dog-registration info, or register here.

Holy doggies in drag! Over 400 canines and their companions will be filing down the red carpet at Marine Stadium, all dressed in costumes that defy range. The parade will take place on the concrete bike path that runs through the park from Colorado to Eliot streets. The vendor fair and pet adoption fair will be in the park from 12:30PM to 4:30PM, Costumed kids and adults without dogs—humans can register for free!—will lead the parade at 2:25PM., followed by the dogs at 2:30PM. Pre-register your dog here, or register to be in the human costume parade and/or dog costume parade at the orange registration tent in the park after 12:30 p.m. Bring your own folding chair, or rent one of our 650 front-row seats. Please bring correct change!

Fix Long Beach "Is Your Pet Horny?" Fund-Raiser

Saturday, November 4, 3:00PM–7:00PM, Alfredo’s Beach Kayak Club, 5411 East Ocean Boulevard (at 54th Place, aka Horny Corner), Long Beach

Tickets $40; purchase here.

Get your tickets now!



Come get your limbo on and Raise a glass at our Tiki Tent to help us raise funds. Our mobile spay/neuter clinics help reduce animal overpopulation in our shelters and our streets. We need the chant of the Tiki to support our efforts!



Admission includes Dinner, dessert bar and drinks. Tickets may be purchased at and are $40 (children under 12yrs: $15).



Bid on an island of stuff in the silent auction, awesome door prizes and opportunity tables.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, November 7, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Bixby Dog Park Grand Opening

Saturday, November 4, 11:00AM, Bixby Park, 5411 East Ocean Boulevard at 54th Place, Long Beach

Tickets $40, $15 each for children under 12. Dinner included

Fix Long Beach can help fix those randy pets and make sure than none are born. Come get your limbo on at this adventurous fund-raiser! Raise a glass and raise funds at the same time at our Tiki Tent! Bid on an ocean of stuff in the silent auction, win awesome door prizes, and try your luck at the opportunity tables. Get your tickets now!

Admission includes dinner, dessert, drinks and entertainment, including a limbo contest! Tickets may be purchased for $40 (children under 12yrs: $15) here. Our mobile spay/neuter clinics help reduce animal overpopulation in our shelters and our streets. We need the chant of the Tiki to support our efforts!

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, November 11, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

Free to qualifying residents; free microchips; low-cost shots ($10 each); $10 flea med doses

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Walk with Friends of Long Beach Animals at the Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, November 11, 10:00AM, Setup on South Street between DeForest and Elm avenues, Long Beach

Free event

Please join Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) to honor our veterans and forgotten heroes, the War Dogs. FOLBA will be walking in the Veterans Day Parade again this year to honor our veterans and the dogs who assisted them in protecting our country. Canines have been used in warfare and combat since ancient times and, though their roles have changed, many people do not realize the extent of their sacrifice. We look forward to seeing you there. Arrive promptly—even early—and look for the red, white and blue balloons on the blue truck. Dogs are welcome but a word of warning: the parade is noisy.

Friends of El Dorado Park’s Holiday Bone-anza

Sunday, November 19, 10:00AM–4:00PM, Good Neighbor Park, 2800 Studebaker Road, Long Beach

Free to attend

This year’s Bone-anza will be a fun-filled event featuring food trucks, vendors for your holiday shopping, contests, a DJ featuring Christmas sounds, elves, your doggie’s photo with Santa, and a silent auction and a raffle featuring great gifts from our sponsors. All proceeds from both the calendar (see Countin the Days in Humane Ways) and the event will go to support enhancements of the El Dorado Dog Park.

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Feline Good Social Club Indiegogo Fundraiser

Click here to donate

Help us get a cat cafe in Long Beach! This troop of dedicated rescuers are requesting funds to open a place where cat lovers can commune with felines strolling the premises, sip a beverage, munch a pastry, maybe read the book or newspaper, and pretend that they're in a cottage in Maine waiting for Jessica Fletcher to ring the bell. This will be a great addition and will also help to get the kitties adopted--who can resist a bond forged over coffee?

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.