Here Comes Santa Claws!

Virtually Pets

Happy post-Thanksgiving holiday season! Hope you had as great a day as possible, with a lot of wagging and purring and whatever bunny rabbits do, and no sour cranberries from family members.

I don’t know what you call it when you run out of designated days for cyber-shopping, deep discounts and giving. Hopefully, giving in the best sense of the word is at the top of the list (check out Things to Do for suggestions—Operation Santa Paws is back!).

And, of course, there’s gift shopping. Remember, pets are not presents and should never be sprung on someone as a surprise. But you can give a gift to a cat, a dog or a rabbit (and you know where I’m going with this). We have rescues up the ying-yang, crowded with pets and not enough homes for pets (more on that next week).

And we have a shelter, whose pets do face euthanasia if there’s not enough space for them. Whenever someone asks me where they can find a certain pet, I give them names of rescues, but I always tell them to go to our shelter at Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) before they go anywhere else. There are terrific cats, dogs and rabbits there awaiting their forever homes (I can personally vouch several times over for how great shelter-sourced pets are). Here are a few samples:

Sandy (ID#A599950), a 5-year-old German shepherd mix and a big favorite at ACS, was found tied to a tree in a wooded area near a homeless encampment. When ACS was called, she was cooperative and affectionate with the Animal Control officer. She was also thin, ragged, dirty and afflicted with an ocular condition called entropion, an extremely painful condition in which the eyelids are rolled inward toward the eye. Surgery is needed to correct it. Sandy is now clean and putting on the pounds, but she needs a home to go to whose family can contend with Sandy’s special need and make her holiday bright, both physically and emotionally.

DJ (ID# A591775 ) is a 4-year old pit bull. He’s great with humans, but don’t leave him any toys under the tree. He’s far more interested in treats and prefers to sit and chill with you than run around. He pulls a little on the leash, but with training, experience and a permanent loving home, he’ll be a great companion.

Max (ID# A469548) also loves a good treat! He’s a loving 7-year-old male shih tzu who likes to be petted and cuddled. He’s also good on leash and very good with other dogs. What more could you want? His Christmas wish: a loving home and companions, canine and people.

Kole (ID# A598581)is a 9-month-old black and brown medium-fur cat. She’s so adorable! She loves to be cuddled and coddled, and welcomes a human touch. Her best gifts would be good food, some toys and your lap.

ACS is located at 7700 East Spring Street at the entrance of El Dorado Park (no parking fee for shelter guests). The location shares a space with spcaLA at the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village. There are pets there, too, but check out the shelter side first.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Santa Claws Photos with Your Pet!

Helen Sanders CatPaws, Saturday, December 2, 1:00PM–4:00PM, Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Fix Long Beach, Saturday, December 2, Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Photo courtesy of Fix Long Beach

Ol’ Santy’s doing his time/space warp and is making appearances at two separate locations. That red suit is going to be covered in more fur than he’s got on his lapels and sleeves. Hope his beard doesn’t get shredded.

For a $9.95 donation, you can get an immediate emailed photo and at the same time support Helen Sanders CatPAWS’ lifesaving work of bottle-feeding kittens and helping every cat, no matter the age, live a good life. This event was made possible through the Petco Foundation. #SantaPawsforaCause #SantaPawsForaCause.

And for you Bixby Knollers and Fix Long Beach fans, the big guy is somehow managing to hit Pet Food Express as well. A $20 donation will benefit Fix Long Beach and help stem the flow of unwanted pets and breeding.

Online Fund-Raiser for Fix Long Beach

November 10–December 18 at this link

Here’s a charming way to support Fix Long Beach and get your holiday shopping done early. Custom Stepping Stones will create an artistic engraved stone to your specs for you, your pet, a loved one or all three! Simply pick out your stone and the coloring, input your wording on the drop-down menu and select "FIX." A portion of the proceeds will be donated back to Fix Long Beach to help cover a spay or a neuter procedure for a dog a or a cat. Everybody must get stones!

Operation Santa Paws

To December 16, (see times and locations on link)

Free to help collect and distribute; be sure to add to the collection!

Santa Paws is coming to town! Santa, who oddly resembles community organizer Justin Rudd (wouldn’t be surprised if they were related), is rounding up his elves (us) to download a poster and a suggested list of gifts from the above link, print it, affix it to a container, and deliver it to a location where people who love pets go. (A list of the places that the elves have hit can be found on the link as well, so scroll all the way down.) Then, on December 15, grab up the box, and at 11:45AM, meet up at the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no parking fee for Village visitors) to start distributing! That’s the most fun! The caravan will continue from Long Beach Animal Care Services and spcaLA (both separate entities housed at the Village) to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center and to the Orange County Animal Care Services. Your heart will warm immediately.

Subaru Share the Love Pet Adoption Event

Saturday, December 2, 10:00AM–3:00PM, Timmons Subaru, 3950 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach

Adoption fees covered by an ASPCA grant!

Where can you find a deal at a car dealership that is absolutely free? At least, in the cost of adopting a pet! You will be expected to provide the care and love! (No trade-ins allowed.)

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, December 2, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, December 9, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

No charge for procedures; $15–$25 donation suggested

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Whiskers in Wonderland Fund-Raiser for The Little Lion Foundation

Saturday, December 16, 2:30PM–5PM, Mimi’s Café, 12727 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos

Silent auction prices apply

Join these big-hearted rescuers for their inaugural winter fund-raiser! You can help save a life and have fun while doing it! This year alone, The Little Lion Foundation has rescued over 200 kittens and has grown a lot faster than expected. Since opening in May 2016 they have already spent about $30,000 on vet bills for the rescue kitties. As of right now, they owe their vet about $6,000, and they would like to start off the year debt free!

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Ongoing

Available Now: Helen Sanders CatPAWS 13-Month 2018 “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar

The new CatPAWS calendar, subtitled “Rescue Is Love,” is available for $10 at this link. All the pets are CatPAWS rescues, now in loving homes. Large, full-color photos for each month, plus honorarium thumbnails on individual days. A mosaic of all entries is included as well. All funds from the entry contest and calendar sales will go toward veterinary care, food and other needs of the wonderful kitties up for adoption (see them all here!). You may also pick up a calendar at one of our adoption centers in Seal Beach or Long Beach, California:

Petsmart, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.