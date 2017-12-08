Local Rescues Need Our Support

Virtually Pets

Animal advocates and rescuers may not agree on everything, but they have one thing in common: unadulterated passion for animals and their welfare. People who haven’t been personally involved in pulling an animal from the shelter the day before it’s ready to be euthanized or grabbed one in horrible condition off the street, sat up all night bottle-feeding newborns and bearing the heartbreak of having one or two of them die anyway, or crouched in the shrubbery with a cat trap and a can of sardines may not have an idea of the stress and expense that the rescuer experiences.

What is obvious to everyone, though, are the “graduation photos”—a sleek cat or a well-groomed dog that’s been spayed or neutered, gotten shots, and fitted with a microchip. Gee, rescue looks like fun, you might think.

There is certainly an element of fun, but it’s mostly hard work, frustration and scraping for funds to pay for medical procedures and food. And finding fosters, too—nonprofit rescues depend on volunteers and private homes to house the cats, dogs and rabbits when they run out of rooms in the house.

Then there are the people who, with the best intentions, find a cat or a dog and figure that the rescue will gladly take them in. Or the ones with intentions that are less exemplary who decide that instead of abandoning their no-longer-wanted pet to the shelter, they’ll prove their humane soul by abandoning it to the rescue. That’s what they’re for, right?

Nope—rescuers aren’t state-run orphanages that get a stipend for each critter they take in. The only coin each has is having made sure that every abandoned, neglected or mistreated animal never has to go through any suffering again.

This holiday, when you decide which charities to send a gift to before year’s-end and tax time, please choose one or more of these organizations (in alphabetical order—no favoritism shown). Don’t forget our shelter. If your budget is tight, then volunteers and fosters—particularly fosters—are badly needed. And if you can, do both.

Donate to Any of These Rescues

The list is by no means exhaustive; post any glaring omissions in the Comments section or on the Long Beach Post’s Facebook page.

Ready to Go Home for the Holidays and Forever More

Of course, what would an adoption column be without adoptions? Here are a few of the cats and dogs in a couple of these rescues (plenty more where they came from). They’re waiting for someone to give them a happy new year for the rest of their lives.

Cat Cove Rescue

Meet Rock! Rock’s about 5 years old, loves to be petted, and enjoys attention. He takes longer to adjust to older cats, but he does well with cats younger than himself—he enjoys their company and likes to cuddle with them. (Cat Cove has several kittens that he gets along with very well, if you are looking for a pair. If you can take a hint, you can take two of them home!)

Fix Long Beach

Toby is a 2-year-old male Yorkie who gets along great with other dogs (he hasn’t been tested with kids or cats. He’s been neutered and microchipped, and is up to date on shots. He’s crate trained and is working on potty training and alerting us at the door because he’s only lived outside for the last year. He’s had only one accident in the house! He is a sweet and loving little guy and has no aggression issues, including over food, and walks well on leash. He must be an indoor dog and treated like family. Adoption fee is $450.

What a clown! His name is Duke, and he’s an Australian shepherd, about 1 to 5 years old. He’s as active as he looks! He’s probably just happy to be where he is—he was taken from his mother when he was too young and wasn’t taught appropriate behavior. He had jumped on the original owner a few times, wanting attention and play, and was rewarded with slaps and kicks. Fix Long Beach has provided Duke with intensive training and socialization. All he needs is a home, preferably one with no cats or kids—other dogs are fine, but with active people who will bike, run, hike, walk, or roller-blade with him daily. Adoption fee is $300.

Nala is a mix of a Lab, a pit bull and a cattle dog. As you can see by her cute face and floppy ear, that’s a recipe for extreme cuteness and sweetness. Nala’s only about 2 years old, and she loves people and other dogs. She’s pretty high energy, too, and will get some training before adoption. Adoption fee is $300.

Little Lena is 2 or 3 years old and weighs only 10 to 12 pounds. She recently had two puppies; one, sadly, died at birth and the other one nearly died. Lena won’t be available until January because she’s still caring for her remaining puppy (and very well, too!), but she’ll be fixed, chipped, vetted and ready to roll. She’s great with people but needs to be the only dog in the house. Adoption fee is $300.

Daisy is 5 years old and adorable as all get-out. I mean, just look at her conked out on that bed as if she belonged there! (She does.) She’s spayed and vetted, is very sweet, and seems to be good with other dogs and kids.

FOLBA

Monkey, a young sable boy, and his tabby cohort, Sissy, are playful and alert. FOLBA rescued them and turned them over to the good doctors at Bixby Animal Clinic, who not only fixed them up but fixed them both. FOLBA says that although they were abandoned together, they aren’t bonded like some sibling cats so they don’t need to be adopted together. But no one will complain if they are! They’re indoor-only cats—they know all too well about the dangers of the outdoors. They’re current on shots and microchips and can be seen at the animal clinic at 3938 Atlantic Ave. Long Beach. Adoption fee is $90 for each cat and includes all the shots and fixes.

Helen Sanders CatPAWS

Treasure is. She just is a treasure. Her former owner didn’t think so, though—she was surrendered because she was “old and sick and threw up.” This is one of the many heartbreaking situations rescues encounter: the plight of older pets abandoned by their people just when they need love and care the most. It tears us up animal advocates so badly. So CatPAWS took her. If you’re the special person who can give this sweet 12-year-old a loving home and proper care for whatever time she has left, you’ll be on Santa’s very good list.

Jellicle Cats Rescue Foundation

A wonderful orange cat (they all are)! His name is Sherman (he looks like a Sherman!), and he’s 2 ½ years old. He’s always ready for attention—he loves to be talked to and petted, and will reach for you when you turn away. His chatty interactiveness will be sure to charm you—he’s talkative and oh, so helpful with day-to-day duties like washing dishes or making coffee. His sensitive nature is such that he would prefer to be an only cat or maybe one of a very small family.

Long Beach Spay & Neuter Foundation

Orange cats are special, you know, and Togo is exceptionally so. Togo’s an adorable orange tabby who had been dumped on Pier J in the Long Beach Harbor at only 2 ½ months old. He had a rough time but overcame various maturity-related intestinal hindrances. Now he’s a fun loving and healthy 5-to-6-month-old fellow who has won over fellow foster cats and humans.

Pet Food Express’s Satellite Cat Adoption Center for Long Beach Animal Care Services

Frost may be an appropriate seasonal name, but forever home goes beyond seasons. Frost is 2 years old and has “graduated” from the shelter to Pet Food Express’s condos at 4220 Long Beach Boulevard. He’s affectionate and loves cheek and tummy rubs. Frost is FIV-positive, but this means that he harbors a virus that doesn’t interfere with a normal lifespan, with proper care. If you want an only cat, he’d love to follow his journey to your home. Meet him at the center and talk to one of the loving volunteers.

Wrigley Kittens

Baby Bat Is approximately 3 months old. She was rescued from a feral cat colony and fixed and vaccinated. She wasn’t very keen on humans at first, but she totally came around in just a few days and loves being petted and loved. That Madonna-style mole adds to her cuteness!

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Santa Claws Photos with Your Pet!

Helen Sanders CatPaws, Saturday, December 9 and December 16, 1:00PM–4:00PM, Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Fix Long Beach, Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Ol’ Santy’s doing his time/space warp and is making appearances at two separate locations. That red suit is going to be covered in more fur than he’s got on his lapels and sleeves. Hope his beard doesn’t get shredded.

For a $9.95 donation, you can get an immediate emailed photo and at the same time support Helen Sanders CatPAWS’ lifesaving work of bottle-feeding kittens and helping every cat, no matter the age, live a good life. This event was made possible through the Petco Foundation. #SantaPawsforaCause #SantaPawsForaCause.

And for you Bixby Knollers and Fix Long Beach fans, the big guy is somehow managing to hit Pet Food Express as well. A $20 donation will benefit Fix Long Beach and help stem the flow of unwanted pets and breeding.

Online Fund-Raiser for Fix Long Beach

November 10–December 18 at this link

Here’s a charming way to support Fix Long Beach and get your holiday shopping done early. Custom Stepping Stones will create an artistic engraved stone to your specs for you, your pet, a loved one or all three! Simply pick out your stone and the coloring, input your wording on the drop-down menu and select "FIX." A portion of the proceeds will be donated back to Fix Long Beach to help cover a spay or a neuter procedure for a dog a or a cat. Everybody must get stones!

Operation Santa Paws

To December 16, (see times and locations on link)

Free to help collect and distribute; be sure to add to the collection!

Santa Paws is coming to town! Santa, who oddly resembles community organizer Justin Rudd (wouldn’t be surprised if they were related), is rounding up his elves (us) to download a poster and a suggested list of gifts from the above link, print it, affix it to a container, and deliver it to a location where people who love pets go. (A list of the places that the elves have hit can be found on the link as well, so scroll all the way down.) Then, on December 15, grab up the box, and at 11:45AM, meet up at the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no parking fee for Village visitors) to start distributing! That’s the most fun! The caravan will continue from Long Beach Animal Care Services and spcaLA (both separate entities housed at the Village) to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center http://www.sbacc.org/ and to the Orange County Animal Care Services. Your heart will warm immediately.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, December 9, 7:30AM–4:00PM, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (near Jordan High), Long Beach

No charge for procedures; $15–$25 donation suggested

The grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach invites you to make an appointment for your unfixed dog, or get vouchers for free procedures for your dog or cat! These clinics are generously sponsored through Hope for Paws and Eldad Hagar.

Visit this link for qualifications and an application for your appointment. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Whiskers in Wonderland Fund-Raiser for The Little Lion Foundation

Saturday, December 16, 2:30PM–5PM, Mimi’s Café, 12727 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos

Silent auction prices apply

Join these big-hearted rescuers for their inaugural winter fund-raiser! You can help save a life and have fun while doing it! This year alone, The Little Lion Foundation has rescued over 200 kittens and has grown a lot faster than expected. Since opening in May 2016 they have already spent about $30,000 on vet bills for the rescue kitties. As of right now, they owe their vet about $6,000, and they would like to start off the year debt free!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, January 6, 2018, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Ongoing

Available Now: Helen Sanders CatPAWS 13-Month 2018 “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar

The new CatPAWS calendar, subtitled “Rescue Is Love,” is available for $10 at this link. All the pets are CatPAWS rescues, now in loving homes. Large, full-color photos for each month, plus honorarium thumbnails on individual days. A mosaic of all entries is included as well. All funds from the entry contest and calendar sales will go toward veterinary care, food and other needs of the wonderful kitties up for adoption (see them all here!). You may also pick up a calendar at one of our adoption centers in Seal Beach or Long Beach, California:

Petsmart, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.