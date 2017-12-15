Give a Cat, a Dog or a Rabbit the Gift of Its LIfe--in All Ways Possible

Please send any Long Beach or Seal Beach pet-related events or projects to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Posting subject to approval.

It’s the last column before Christmas, Chanukah’s about to celebrate its final night, and Kwanzaa’s showing up the day after Christmas on December 26. So it’s time to head to our shelter or a rescue and give gifts. Operation Santa Paws has got it under control for the pets (see Things to Do, Pets to Support), and all those toys, goodies and supplies will be well appreciated. The ultimate gift, of course, would be a loving, forever home, which is something that each one has been lacking up to now.

Here are five candidates at Long Beach Animal Care Services, located in the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street (at the entrance to El Dorado Park—no parking fee for Village visitors). There are many more inside. If you’re thinking of adding a pet to the family, please stop at the shelter first. Room is limited, and none of them should go before their time.

Joy (ID#A600209) is a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair, with tabby patches. She’s curious and sweet, and would so love her life to live up to her name!

Slinky (ID#A600036) is a 13-year-old domestic shorthair senior, already spayed, very endearing and ready to go home. Slinky’s not exactly slinky—she’s a big girl at 18 pounds—but with a better diet than the owner who surrendered her provided, she may also live up to her name. Adopting a senior has its rewards for both owner and pet, the least of which is $25 off a meal at Thai Silk restaurant.

This fluffy guy is Little John (ID#A599981). He’s a 3-year-old schnauzer mix. He’s friendly and curious as all get-out.

Fennel (ID#A599537) was found wandering the streets with his “sister,” Saffron (ID#A599536)—and she’s available, too. Fennel’s estimated age is 5 years; he’s a loving, stocky “low-rider” type who could chase a ball for hours. Saffron’s just a cuddler. They’re both healthy, happy and ready to go home.

Elvis Parsley (ID#(A600469)—and is that a great name, or what?—is a 1-year-old American shorthair male rabbit. ACS gets a number of rabbits—they’re dumped on the street or at the shelter when their owners realize that they need special care and accommodations. If you love rabbits and can provide these necessities (do not let them near the Christmas-tree-light cords), Elvis and his backup band of bunnies would love you to love them tender.

Remember—pets are not presents. They’re not commodities to be wrapped up in a package with holes poked in them or sprung as surprises on someone who may not appreciate them. Besides, a person and a pet should choose each other.

Having said that, there’s a wonderful way to give a pet as a gift and give the gift of a loving home to a pet who had the misfortune not to have one. First, of course, check with the recipient’s entire household—and landlord, if applicable—to be certain that one will be welcome there. Then, take the person in question to our shelter or to a rescue along with this handy coupon, allow the recipient to choose one or two very lucky pets, and pay the adoption fee.

Graphic by Michelle Manion

If you want to spring for supplies,, get a gift certificate to a local pet supply store for litter boxes, leashes, quality grain-free food, toys and whatever else is needed.

As the saying found on Pinterest goes, to a dog, you’re always under the mistletoe. And even if the cat won’t show it and the rabbit doesn’t seem to get it, it goes for them, too. Return the love. Merry whatever you celebrate!

Please Make Next Year Easier and Happier for the Individuals and Groups that Make These Pets Adoptable by Donating to These Rescues:

The list is by no means exhaustive; post any glaring omissions in the Comments section or on the Long Beach Post’s Facebook page.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Santa Claws Photos with Your Pet!

Helen Sanders CatPaws, Saturday, December 16, 1:00PM–4:00PM, Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Fix Long Beach, Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Ol’ Santy’s doing his time/space warp and is making appearances at two separate locations. That red suit is going to be covered in more fur than he’s got on his lapels and sleeves. Hope his beard doesn’t get shredded.

For a $9.95 donation, you can get an immediate emailed photo and at the same time support Helen Sanders CatPAWS' lifesaving work of bottle-feeding kittens and helping every cat, no matter the age, live a good life. This event was made possible through the Petco Foundation. #SantaPawsForaCause.

And for you Bixby Knollers and Fix Long Beach fans, the big guy is somehow managing to hit Pet Food Express as well. A $20 donation will benefit Fix Long Beach and help stem the flow of unwanted pets and breeding.

Online Fund-Raiser for Fix Long Beach

November 10–December 18 at this link



Here’s a charming way to support Fix Long Beach and get your holiday shopping done early. Custom Stepping Stones will create an artistic engraved stone to your specs for you, your pet, a loved one or all three! Simply pick out your stone and the coloring, input your wording on the drop-down menu and select "FIX." A portion of the proceeds will be donated back to Fix Long Beach to help cover a spay or a neuter procedure for a dog a or a cat. Everybody must get stones!

Operation Santa Paws

To December 16, (see times and locations here)

Free to help collect and distribute; be sure to add to the collection!

Santa Paws is coming to town! Santa, who oddly resembles community organizer Justin Rudd (wouldn’t be surprised if they were related), is rounding up his elves (us) to download a poster and a suggested list of gifts from the above link, print it, affix it to a container, and deliver it to a location where people who love pets go. (A list of the places that the elves have hit can be found on the link as well, so scroll all the way down.) Then, on December 15, grab up the box, and at 11:45AM, meet up at the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no parking fee for Village visitors) to start distributing! That’s the most fun! The caravan will continue from Long Beach Animal Care Services and spcaLA (both separate entities housed at the Village) to the Seal Beach Animal Care Center and to the Orange County Animal Care Services. Your heart will warm immediately.

Whiskers in Wonderland Fund-Raiser for The Little Lion Foundation

Saturday, December 16, 2:30PM–5PM, Mimi’s Café, 12727 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos

Silent auction prices apply

Join these big-hearted rescuers for their inaugural winter fund-raiser! You can help save a life and have fun while doing it! This year alone, The Little Lion Foundation has rescued over 200 kittens and has grown a lot faster than expected. Since opening in May 2016 they have already spent about $30,000 on vet bills for the rescue kitties. As of right now, they owe their vet about $6,000, and they would like to start off the year debt free!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, January 6, 2018, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Shelter-Voucher Distribution

Saturday, January 13, times and locations to be announced

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

For the next two months, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers from Long Beach Animal Care Services and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Ongoing

Available Now: Helen Sanders CatPAWS 13-Month 2018 “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar

The new CatPAWS calendar, subtitled “Rescue Is Love,” is available for $10 at this link. All the pets are CatPAWS rescues, now in loving homes. Large, full-color photos for each month, plus honorarium thumbnails on individual days. A mosaic of all entries is included as well. All funds from the entry contest and calendar sales will go toward veterinary care, food and other needs of the wonderful kitties up for adoption (see them all here!). You may also pick up a calendar at one of our adoption centers in Seal Beach or Long Beach, California:

Petsmart, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.