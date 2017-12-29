Looking for a New Year's Date? Also, Several Suggestions for End-of-Year Donations

Virtually Pets

Should auld acquaintance be forgot, there are a lot of new ones to be made at shelters and rescues. These little guys are putting on the dog and dressed to the nine lives. They’re ready to clink water bowls and celebrate the new year and years beyond with the right humans. Meet them and their many friends at Long Beach Animal Care Services, shelter side of the Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach, at the entrance to the P. D. Pitchford Animal Village. No parking fee for shelter guests.

Obie (ID#A600878), a shih tzu mix, came to the shelter as a stray. He has fashionable gray accents to his evening wear. He’s 3 years old and neutered, and is friendly, gentle, relaxed—and curious. He’ll be great to chill with after the celebration—you know what they say about a little hair of the dog being good for you—or is that the hair of a little dog?

These three little black-and-white domestic shorthair cats are adorably decked out in white cravats and black tails, as purr the dress code.

Sigmund (ID#A600645) is a 6 year old male, brought in as a stray. He’s soft as Cloud 9, and loving and friendly. He’d love to touch his wet nose to yours at midnight, New Year’s Eve.

Blimpie (ID#A575617) at a year old is no blimp, really. Blimpie stands out from the crowd of pink-nosed moggies. His fashionable smudge nose should distinguish him at any gathering from the crowd of pink-nosed black-and-white bicolors. He, too, was found as a stray and is also friendly and playful. He’s quite a purrer as well.

I’m personally acquainted with Finn (ID#A601230) and spent some time with him rubbing his cute, pointy snout. He loves to lie on his side and point his handsome little face at you. Finn’s owner actually gave this little guy up. At 4 years old, he has lots of good years to give to the right person. He’s loving, loves petting, and has the social skills to be the life of the party.

Whether you itemize or do not, give from the heart. Before the year’s up, make a donation to one of these nonprofits. You’ll also be making the next year easier and happier for the individuals and groups that make these pets adoptable by donating to these rescues:

(PayPal is donating 1 percent of any donation made to a charity, so seek any of them out on the link.)

Photo courtesy of Rescue Dogma

And Rescue Dogma will donate 20 percent of its profits from everything they sell to Live Love Rescue. Rescue Dogma is a small clothing company whose expanding line includes high-quality, soft T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, leggings and other casual kickback wear, with the objective of wearing humane treatment of and compassion for animals and other humans on your body (read more about the company here). I love my hoodie!

The list is by no means exhaustive; post any glaring omissions in the Comments section or on the Long Beach Post’s Facebook page.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, January 6, 2018, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter ClinicSaturday, January 13, 10:30AM–noon, Houghton Park, 6500 Atlantic Avenue (down the street from Jordan High), Long Beach; 1PM–3PM, Scherer Park, 6430 E 49th Street (enter from Del Amo), Long Beach

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

For the next two months, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Ruby’s Fund-Raiser for Long Beach K-9 Officers Association

Wednesday, January 17, 2018, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Show your support for Long Beach’s finest—the dogs who are trained to go into perilous situations and sometimes give the ultimate gift—their lives—for human safety. A big 20 percent of your tab will be used to assist in the purchase of police service dogs and for medical care and feeding for the active dogs in the K-9 Unit as well as the retired dogs who have served our city. Both takeout and in-restaurant dining are eligible for the donations.

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Ongoing

Available Now: Helen Sanders CatPAWS 13-Month 2018 “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar

The new CatPAWS calendar, subtitled “Rescue Is Love,” is available for $10 at this link. All the pets are CatPAWS rescues, now in loving homes. Large, full-color photos for each month, plus honorarium thumbnails on individual days. A mosaic of all entries is included as well. All funds from the entry contest and calendar sales will go toward veterinary care, food and other needs of the wonderful kitties up for adoption (see them all here!). You may also pick up a calendar at one of our adoption centers in Seal Beach or Long Beach, California:

PetSmart, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.