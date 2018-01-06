Resolve to Adopt This Year (and Visit the First First Fridays of the Year!)

Virtually Pets

If you’re planning on adding a four-legged (or three-legged) family member this year, please make one of your new year’s resolutions (and if you don’t make any, make this one) to go to the shelter to adopt a cat, dog, rabbit or anyone else before you go anywhere else. Our shelter at Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) is the first place that abandoned, stray and unwanted pets go before they’re either pulled by spcaLA next door, taken by one of our city’s rescues, or adopted by the public.

The ones who remain may not be so lucky, and that’s what people don’t get when they give up a pet or dump newborn puppies and kittens. The rehoming staff and volunteers do their damnedest to get the pets adoptable and adopted, but space there is limited and sometimes, euthanasia is performed, to be blunt.

Many happy new years could be ahead for these unique personalities (and isn’t each pet unique?). ACS is located in the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village at 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach, at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no parking fee for Village visitors). Go in through the entrance shown in the photo.

Meet Them at ACS

Harrison (ID#A598913), by George, is a cool man cat (the adoption coordinator prefers to link up his name with Harrison Ford)! He’s a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who’s neutered, microchipped and ready to go with you. I’ve hung with the guy, and he’s a great, big hunk of love! He’ll unwind from the puffball in the photo to a long fellow that stretches from here to Harrison, Pennsylvania. Couldn’t resist ending on a theme!

Seltzer (ID#A601333), a snowshoe Himalayan, would be a great mixer for anyone who’d like a fluffy, friendly cat who loves to be petted. He was found as a stray on Christmas Eve, and even though he’s missed his Christmas, he’d love his new year to be happy, and so would we. He’s 12 years old, so if you adopt him and bring his paperwork to Thai Silk restaurant, you’ll receive $25 toward a meal. Family members of senior pets get a senior deal, too!

Meet Nikee (ID# A598433)! (Yes—an extra e. Not my bad this time.) Nikee’s an energetic 7-year-old pit-bull terrier whose owners surrendered him. He had a buddy who was also a large-breed dog, so he’d be great in a home with another big doggie. But he’ll be deliriously happy with just people as well! He’s lots of fun and has a ton of energy. He’d make a great family pet—after running and playing with his toys, he loves to sit down with a treat and a cuddle with his peeps at the shelter. The Thai Silk deal goes for Nikee, too!

If Atlas runs to you, it’s going to be for kisses! This adorable 5-year-old pit-bull mix came in as a stray, and his family didn’t come in to look for him. He’s been taught by ACS volunteer Ricky to “sit” and “stay,” and he loves to curl up by your side. How anyone this big can be this cute is amazing. Pit bulls often get overlooked at the shelter, but we guarantee that Atlas is nothing to shrug at.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Zoey Cats and Moon Cat Café at First Fridays

Friday, January 5, 5:00PM–8:30PM, by Rasselbock Kitchen and Beer Garden, 4020 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

The kitties from Zoey’s Place are aboard the Moon Cat Café tonight at First Fridays! What a great time for a cat adoption! Actually, any time’s a great time for a cat adoption, but at this one, you’ll have the bonus of enjoying some of the best coffee I’ve ever drunk and tasty pastries, all locally sourced, and browsing among high-end cat-themed merchandise. Moon Cat is the brainchild of Janet Pao, who donates 10 percent of the profits to the featured cat rescue. You’ll also hear DJs and some great sounds—lotsa swing stuff this time around—at the first First Fridays of the year!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, January 6, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, January 13, times and locations to be announced

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

For the next two months, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Ruby’s Fund-Raiser for Long Beach K-9 Officers Association

Wednesday, January 17, 7:00AM–9:00PM, Ruby’s Diner in Long Beach, 6405 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

Show your support for Long Beach’s finest—the dogs who are trained to go into perilous situations and sometimes give the ultimate gift—their lives—for human safety. A big 20 percent of your tab will be used to assist in the purchase of police service dogs and for medical care and feeding for the active dogs in the K-9 Unit as well as the retired dogs who have served our city. Both takeout and in-restaurant dining are eligible for the donations.

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Ongoing

Available Now: Helen Sanders CatPAWS 13-Month 2018 “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar

The new CatPAWS calendar, subtitled “Rescue Is Love,” is available for $10 at this link. All the pets are CatPAWS rescues, now in loving homes. Large, full-color photos for each month, plus honorarium thumbnails on individual days. A mosaic of all entries is included as well. All funds from the entry contest and calendar sales will go toward veterinary care, food and other needs of the wonderful kitties up for adoption (see them all here!). You may also pick up a calendar at one of our adoption centers in Seal Beach or Long Beach, California:

PetSmart, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.