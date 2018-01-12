Please Adopt This Survivor! And Such a Deal on Young Cats

Please send any Long Beach or Seal Beach pet-related events or projects to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Posting subject to approval.

Virtually Pets

Here’s another poster cat.

Photo courtesy of Beverly Leifer.

His name is Frank Bailey Brett—“the cat who is so awesome, he needs three names!” according to Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) adoption coordinator Jill Prout.

I’d met this adorable little guy at ACS and scratched him under the chops, but I didn’t know his story until Beverly Leifer, a member of Long Beach Animal Advocates (LBAA), made me aware of his horrific experience when he was on the streets. LBAA is a grassroots group of activists and advocates who have united to insist that the city increase funding to ACS in order to increase the number of life-saving programs for pets in residence there.

Leifer informed me that the cat had been burned. This may have been an accident, but I wouild bet that it was deliberate. Every time I hear something like this, I force the brain to go there and imagine what the animal went through. Leifer doubtless feels the same way. This is necessary in order to go above the “lip service” treatment for pet welfare. Only problem is, I imagine the beginning and then my body clenches up and my psyche takes off shrieking.

“We treated him for over two months for what we suspect to be burns,” Prout said. “He kept trying to lick the wounds and was a Houdini at taking off his ‘cone of shame,’ but we finally got him to the point he is at now—healthy and ready for a family!”

Prout said that throughout this whole ordeal, Frank BB remained sweet (Leifer and I can both vouch for that)--so sweet, in fact, that at this writing, Adopt and Shop, a pet store in Lakewood that has been showing shelter-only pets for years, picked him up!

“He is a social love-bug who is very deserving of a forever home!” Prout said.

Adoption to a forever family is the ultimate in saving a life. Thanks, Beverly Leifer, for alerting me to this cat and to ACS for going the distance with him!

To meet Frank Bailey Brett, pop over to Adopt and Shop, 353 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood.

And since we’re on the subject of cats, Helen Sanders CatPAWS is featuring a “New Year ♥ New Chance” program! All the beautiful, young cats pictured here will be adoptable for a low fee of $50. This includes spay/neuter, vaxxes, chip and a lot of lovely years for both you and the cat.

To adopt any of these kitties, complete this online application.

Meet our beautiful girls Blonde and Mouse! The two sisters were rescued during our Trap-Neuter-Return efforts, but they were too sweet to return to the streets! Mouse is starting to adapt more to the adoption center, and her true, loving personality is emerging. She loves the wand toys! Blonde is a little shyer than her sister and still stays back, but she is showing progress and is playing more and more every day! She loves the wand toys just like her sister.

Look at those ears! This little cutie was rescued along with her bro and sis from a crowded public shelter. Kimberley is a happy, playful cat who gets along with everyone, cats and people alike!

Precious little Rumpel was rescued with his brother, Charming. He’s suffering a heavy case of sibling envy and would love the same privilege! He loves to play with other kittens in the adoption center!

Licorice, his sister and mom were about to be killed at a public shelter because they had ringworm. We just couldn’t abide the thought of them dying because of a fungus that can be treated with an over-the-counter cream you can get at a drugstore—same stuff that’s used for athletes foot! Since we didn’t have a foster, the cats had to go to a vet, and this boy has been in a cage for months. All that confinement hasn’t dimmed his bright spirit, though. The vet staff have all remarked on what a great cat he is! He’s a fun and happy 8-month-old boy now, and we sure would like to get him into a home! He gets along with everyone! He really is perfect.

Fostered since she was an itty-bitty baby, Diana is super-sweet and can happily sit on your lap for hours. You have to meet this beautiful girl.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

K9 Kismet Pies and Pups Adoption Event and Fund-Raiser

Saturday, January 13, 11:00AM–9:00PM, Pieology Pizzeria, 16338 Beach Boulevard, Westminster

Adoption fees and menu prices apply

Love pizza pie and pups? Take a slice out of pet homelessness and top off the rescues! Come down to Pieology in Westminster, and a portion of the tab will be donated to K9 Kismet Dog Rescue! Our fabulous rescue dogs will be there from 11:00-3:00 p.m. to greet you (and hopefully convince you to fill out an application to adopt them), and the fund-raiser will be ongoing during business hours. So come on by!

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, January 6, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, January 13, times and locations to be announced

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

For the next two months, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal!

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Ruby’s Fund-Raiser for Long Beach K-9 Officers Association

Wednesday, January 17, 7:00AM–9:00PM, Ruby’s Diner in Long Beach, 6405 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

Show your support for Long Beach’s finest—the dogs who are trained to go into perilous situations and sometimes give the ultimate gift—their lives—for human safety. A big 20 percent of your tab will be used to assist in the purchase of police service dogs and for medical care and feeding for the active dogs in the K-9 Unit as well as the retired dogs who have served our city. Both takeout and in-restaurant dining are eligible for the donations.

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Ongoing

Available Now: Helen Sanders CatPAWS 13-Month 2018 “Show Us Your Kitties” Calendar

The new CatPAWS calendar, subtitled “Rescue Is Love,” is available for $10 at this link. All the pets are CatPAWS rescues, now in loving homes. Large, full-color photos for each month, plus honorarium thumbnails on individual days. A mosaic of all entries is included as well. All funds from the entry contest and calendar sales will go toward veterinary care, food and other needs of the wonderful kitties up for adoption (see them all here!). You may also pick up a calendar at one of our adoption centers in Seal Beach or Long Beach, California:

PetSmart, 12341 Seal Beach Boulevard, Seal Beach

Petco, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.