Get These Pets Out!

Virtually Pets

Phase I of the recently released audit of Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) described the shelter staff as strong and committed to saving lives. This isn’t to say that there isn’t a distance to go in other areas, but the rehoming staff stretches itself thin as an overly inflated balloon to care for the animals there. And that balloon’s a good metaphor considering the number of animals who get dumped there out of myriad reasons for not treating a pet as if he or she were a living creature without feelings.

Take Mona—please. She’s a 6-year-old owner surrender. She’s playful, loving, and fun. She had me running after her when she was leashed up the other day, and she padded me to allow her to lick my hand. Sweet as sugar, so why did her owner give her up? Anyone’s guess, but the important thing is that she needs a home. Now. Ask for ID#A602182.

Then, there’s Cupcakes, a 4-year-old Siamese/Himalayan-type. She’s a chill girl who loves to rub up against you and lie down for a nap. Another owner surrender, surely? Nope—found as a stray. Good that ACS got her instead of the coyotes. Ask for ID#A601862.

Last, but definitely not least, here’s Kennedy. Everyone loves her! She’s a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who’s very well trained but shy—at first. Once out of her kennel, she has a great time on leash and responding to cues like “sit” and “stay.” She isn’t recommended for anyone with kids—a clue to her relinquishment?—but she does need someone to love her as her own. You must see this video of her with volunteer Ricky. Ask for ID#A598563.

ACS is located at 7700 East Spring Street, at the entrance to El Dorado Park. No parking fee for shelter guests. Enter through the door in the photo.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Pet CPR First Aid and Training

Saturday, January 20, 2018, 11:00AM–4:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

$75 registration fee

Register early for this inclusive workshop that will prepare you for emergency situations involving pets. The workshop is appropriate for individuals interested in working in the veterinary field, for animal shelters and rescues, as police officers, or simply as Good Samaritans and prepared pet owners. All materials will be provided. Early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. For more information, see flier above.

Fitness Masterclass for Jade

Thursday, January 25, 2018, 6PM–8:00PM, 353 East South Street, Long Beach

$10 for both classes

Jade was found on Christmas Eve by an animal rescuer and given the gifts of life, love and health. The little dog was running the streets with a horrible infection in both ears, a skin infection and a growth on her chest. She’s being fostered by Live Love Animal Rescue, has been given medical care and is on her way to being fit as a fiddle. And so can you be at this pair of classes—kickboxing and Zumba! Part of the proceeds will help fund Jade’s medical expenses.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, February 3, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, February 10; 6301 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach/Next to Jordan High School/Corner of Harding and Atlantic, 10:30AM–noon, and Scherer Park, 6430 E 49th St, Long Beach, 1:00PM–3:00PM

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

This month only, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal! In March, we’ll be back to the regular schedule for spay/neuter.

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Ongoing

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action . COA is located at 515 East 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link . Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.