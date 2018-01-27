Cat Shot with Air Rifle Needs Loving Adopter

Virtually Pets

Give me your tired, your poor, your masses of unwanted animals huddled in shelters, old, infirm, abandoned, overbred and desperate to get out and be loved, transformed into playful companions and sweet snugglers. Would you be more than a safe haven and give one (or two) shelter and rescue pets a loving home?

Jessie was pulled from a public shelter by Helen Sanders CatPAWS. She’d been brought to the shelter as a pregnant stray. She became ill at the shelter, and the kittens were relocated. She recovered from her illness but was running out of time as a shelter guest. Taken by her sweetness, CatPAWS put her into the adoption center and soon found out that she was sensitive and a little stressed. She also had a lump in her head. Fearing the worst, they had an ultrasound done and made the heartbreaking discovery that she’d been shot with an air rifle. She had several pellets lodged in her. Because of the risk involved in surgery, the vet advised the volunteers to leave them there as they were in fatty tissues, not organs. She’s now in foster care but still needs a safe forever home. Despite what she’s been through, she’s gentle and friendly. She gets along okay with other cats but would be happy to have someone all to herself—someone to keep her save forever. If this describes you, fill out CatPAWS’ application, accessible here here.

From our shelter at Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS), we have a great dog and a sweet cat.

Harley the Havanese (ID#A601721) is 6 years old. He was recently found as a stray. Any owner that Harley may have had never came to look for him. But he’s prepped for a real human companion—he’s playful, curious and an all-around friendly dog.

Why adopt a senior pet? So many good reasons: their personality has been long formed; they’ll offer someone who needs a less jubilant pet a quiet, relaxing companion; if you’re a senior yourself, there’s less chance that the pet will outlive you and need another rescue; they’re less destructive—enough about how they’ll benefit us. Adopting a senior saves a life that’s generally looked over for a young animal. And you can teach an old dog new tricks—the shelter staff does it all the time. Of course, Sassy (ID#A601788) is a cat, and cats usually teach themselves tricks, to their own benefit! Sassy is a 15-year-old domestic-shorthair brown tabby. Her owner was in declining health and surrendered Sassy and her sister, who was picked up by spcaLA next door. The owner left a detailed list saying she is good with other cats, dogs and children. I cuddle with her when I hit the shelter and can attest to her sweetness.

Adopt a senior pet, bring the paperwork to Thai Silk restaurant on Broadway within 30 days, and get $25 off a meal.

ACS is located at 7700 East Spring Street, at the entrance to El Dorado Park. No parking fee for shelter guests. Enter through the door in the photo.

Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) is the most venerable pet-advocacy organization in Long Beach—over 20 years of helping pets get fixed, supporting legislation to improve the welfare of pets, and supporting medical needs of shelter pets. FOLBA isn’t a rescue, but they do pull pets from ACS and make them available through veterinaries and businesses. These girls are two of them. Monkey (the male tabby) and Sissy (the burnished female black cat) are siblings, about 8 months old. Their photo shows how close they are, and they should go as a set, but FOLBA will adopt them individually. Whether they both go to a home or get an individual one, they are loving and sweet and need to be close to a human. They’re spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They can been seen at Bixby Animal Clinic, 3938 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, (562) 426-4066.

Things to Do, Pets to Support

Kitty Catchers Adoption Event

Saturday and Sunday, January 27–28, 11:00AM–3:30PM both days, PetSmart, 2550 Cherry Avenue, Signal Hill

Despite the name, Kitty Catchers catches doggies, too, and some will be there along with the lovely fosters at this event! You’ll find your best friend there and anything else you’ll need to give him or her a good life from then on.

Live Love Animal Rescue Adoption Event

Sunday, January 28, noon–4:00PM, Pussy & Pooch Penthouse and Pawbar, 4818 East 2nd Street, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Stop by to see Live Love’s adoptable pets! Meet our rescue team and feel free to questions about fostering/adopting/donating. Pussy & Pooch carries the best items to give your new (or present) pets the life they deserve—food, accessories, furnishings, toys. We look forward to seeing you there! If you'd like to inquire about a specific pet coming to any given event, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, February 3, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Polly’s Dinner Fund-Raiser for Long Beach Animal Care Services Explorers Academy

Wednesday, February 7, 7:00AM–9:30PM, Polly’s Pies, 4680 Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

ACS’s Explorer Academy, a partnership with Boy Scouts of American Learning for Life Program, introduces young people ages 14 (if eighth-grade graduates) through 20 to careers in public safety and humane treatment of animals. Cadets are given hands-on learning experiences that include domestic-animal, reptile and horse handling; marine-animal rescue; information about urban wildlife; veterinary medicine; and cruelty investigations (see “Exploring a Future with Animals: ACS’s Youth Explorer Academy"). Explorers also like pie, and we’ll bet that you do, too. Come to dinner at Polly’s, and 20 percent of your tab will go to the Explorers Program. Bring the above flier with you.

Fix Long Beach Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

Saturday, February 10; Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach/Next to Jordan High School/Corner of Harding and Atlantic, 10:30AM–noon, and Scherer Park, 6430 E 49th St, Long Beach, 1:00PM–3:00PM

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

This month only, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal! In March, we’ll be back to the regular schedule for spay/neuter.

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Haute Dogs National Mutt Show and Beautiful Bulldog Contest

February 11, beginning at 9:30AM, Marine Stadium Park, 5225 Paoli Way, Long Beach

$10 pre-entry fee; free to spectate; $5 for VIP seating

Like any progressive entity, Haute Dogs’ Beautiful Bulldog Contest has morphed to be more diverse and inclusive of French bulldogs and dogs of all breeds—big ones, small ones, smiling ones, seniors, dogs with long ears and cute butts, and dogs with disabilities. If they’re dogs, there’s a contest for them and the top 20 will get goodie baskets! There’s also an adoption fair, vendors, a royal procession of dogs and, of course, that iconic Beautiful Bulldog Contest (for which we credit founder Justin Rudd, who’s known for his pet English bullies!), whose winner will get a year’s worth of free dog food. There’s a lot to this event, so for all information, please visit this link to register and find out all about the contests!

Ongoing

Haute Dogs Valentine’s Day Card Contest

To February 9; judging is Saturday, February 10, noon–1:00PM, Long Beach Animal Care Services, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village guests

Free contest and event

Creative students wanted! Justin Rudd and his nonprofit Community Action Team will host a card contest for students in the surrounding area. Students will make cards, which will be hung on the cages of all the pets awaiting new homes during this Valentine's season. The Yappy Hour features the card judging and awards ceremony, love songs will be played, and human refreshments will be served as potential adopters visit with animals. Free to spectate and enter the contest. Card contest winner gets a pizza party! Entrance information available here.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed: creamy peanut butter, yogurt, beef broth (canned or in the box), chicken broth (canned or in the box), incense, carabiner clips (heavy duty), ice cube trays, pipe cleaners, toilet paper/paper towel rolls, corks, catnip, incense and essential oils, canned cat and dog food.

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!

Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) Information for Low-Cost Vaccinations and Spay/Neuter Clinics

7700 East Spring Street at entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for shelter visitors), Long Beach

Prices vary

Vouchers that take a big bite, so to speak, out of the cost of spay/neuter procedures are available at ACS during their public hours. Visit this link for information on clinics that accept the vouchers and for other spay/neuter assistance.

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you.