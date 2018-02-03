Fix Long Beach—More Than One Way to Fix a Pet

Virtually Pets

Fix Long Beach was organized about five years ago to provide free spay/neuter procedures, low-cost vaccinations, free microchips and a few other things to Long Beach residents who cannot afford these things. People who are concerned about their pets’ health, want to control shelter overpopulation, comply with the Mandatory Spay/Neuter Law that was made policy in October 2015. And the group attempts (I say “attempts” because sometimes the horse will drink the water you lead it to, and sometimes not) to educate people about the importance of fixing their pets and the benefit to the animals’ health that results [Disclaimer: I’m an active Fix Long Beach volunteer.]

Remember that when you look at the photos of these two dogs. Fix Long Beach isn’t a rescue organization, but—well, unfortunate pets happen. What do you say—no, we just fix pets and send them on their way? Anyway, these two are good looking and well groomed, but when Fix wound up with them, they looked like and felt like hell, which is the case for many if not most shelter and rescue pets. They’re examples of why both education and commitment are important for a domestic animal to thrive. Remember this when you look at them and read their stories. Enough pedagogy—if you or someone you know wants to take them home, contact either This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

I’m not done—please spay or neuter your pets, and if you cannot afford the procedures, visit Fix Long Beach’s page and make an appointment. Shelter overpopulation begins outside the shelters.

Fix Long Beach Pets

Meet Wyatt! We’re not sure of his past, but that is all behind him now. This little poodle-Maltese mix was found abandoned in a dog park, and he was playing with the other dogs when we scooped him up. As shown in the photo where he’s lounging like Theda Bara, you can see that Wyatt’s been shaved—he was horribly matted and the mats couldn’t be combed out. But he’s current on vaccinations and has been fixed. He’s a little shy but very sweet, and will be great in a home with kids, cats and other dogs. He’s fixed and up to date on his shots.

Momma Lena has been through the mill. Lena was found pregnant and living on the streets. When her three puppies were born, two of them died and the third, who’s in the photo (what a loving mom) has found a home. After the birth, she became ill and was diagnosed with pyometra, an infection of the uterus that is usually fatal if the animal doesn’t receive costly surgery immediately. Lena received her surgery—her uterus has been removed, and the only thing she needs now is a good home. that is over for her now and we are looking for a home. She’s potty trained, fixed, up to date on shots, microchipped, and potty trained. She should be the only dog in a home, but she does like kids!

Helen Sanders CatPAWS Pets

Last week, Pet Projects introduced some cats from Helen Sanders CatPAWS to you. There’s one more you need to meet. Her name’s Daphne, and she’s the perfect cat. Seriously. She’s beautiful—her designers couldn’t decide whether to make her a tortie or a tabby, so they did a hybrid. Daphne was rescued from a hoarding situation—40 cats!—so we pretty much figure that she’s used to other cats. She plays with all her toys, executes cuteness poses on top of and under cat furniture, eats just enough so that she’s the perfect size, talks in a soft and silly voice, and sleeps like a cat! Please visit Daphne at the Petco on PCH and Second Street in Long Beach, 6500 Pacific Coast Highway. And if you’re convinced that she’s the perfect cat and want to give her a perfect life, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Things to Do, Pets to Support

This week’s clinic relocated to 957 North Gaffey Street, Saturday, February 3, 9:00AM–1:00PM

SNP/LA Mobile Low-Cost Pet Vaccines

Locations vary; visit link in text

For low-cost vaccines, visit this link. Note that pet owners must be 18 years or older, all pets must be on leashes or in carriers, and only healthy and non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. Please bring prior vaccination information with you to the clinic. Vaccination and microchip services are provided for pets residing in any city. Licensing is provided for residents within our jurisdiction at Saturday clinics; please bring your renewal notice and rabies certificate with you. Low/cost spay/neuter information is also available through SNP/LA.

Kitty Catchers Adoption Event

Saturday and Sunday, February 3 and 4, 11:00AM–3:30PM both days, PetSmart, 2550 Cherry Avenue, Signal Hill

Despite the name, Kitty Catchers catches doggies, too, and some will be there along with the lovely fosters at this event! You’ll find your best friend there and anything else you’ll need to give him or her a good life from then on.

Pet Adoption Event at PFE

Saturday, February 3, 11:00AM–3:00PM, Pet Food Express, 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach

Adoption fees apply

Find your new BFF and everything that he or she could ever want or need, in one place. Long Beach Animal Care Services (ACS) and other rescues will be bringing some wonderful dogs ready to go home with their new people. Everything is high quality at Pet Food Express, and that includes the adoptive pets! Check out the Cat Adoption Center, featuring fine felines from Long Beach Animal Care Services and Stray Cat Alliance.

Polly’s Dinner Fund-Raiser for Long Beach Animal Care Services Explorers Academy

Wednesday, February 7, 7:00AM–9:30PM, Polly’s Pies, 4680 Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach

Menu prices apply

ACS’s Explorer Academy, a partnership with Boy Scouts of American Learning for Life Program, introduces young people ages 14 (if eighth-grade graduates) through 20 to careers in public safety and humane treatment of animals. Cadets are given hands-on learning experiences that include domestic-animal, reptile and horse handling; marine-animal rescue; information about urban wildlife; veterinary medicine; and cruelty investigations (see “Exploring a Future with Animals: ACS’s Youth Explorer Academy"). Explorers also like pie, and we’ll bet that you do, too. Come to dinner at Polly’s, and 20 percent of your tab will go to the Explorers Program. Bring the above flier with you.

Fix Long Beach

Saturday, February 10; Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Avenue, Long Beach/Next to Jordan High School/Corner of Harding and Atlantic, 10:30AM–3:00PM

No charge for vouchers; all donations accepted

This month only, the grassroots free spay/neuter organization Fix Long Beach will distribute vouchers and education for spay/neuter procedures for your unfixed dog or cat. Visit this link for qualifications for vouchers. There is also a donation button to help Fix Long Beach continue their efforts. Click the organization’s Amazon Wish List link to donate items, or bring them to the event if you find a better deal! In March, we’ll be back to the regular schedule for spay/neuter.

Let’s continue to help make Long Beach no kill, one pet at a time!

Subaru Loves Pets Valentine Adoption, Featuring Frosty’s Dogs Rock! Walk

Saturday, February 10, 8:30AM (registration and dog walk); 10AM (adoptions), P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Free to attend; $5 per dog registered in the Walk; adoption fees vary

Radio station 95.5 KLOS is teaming up with Subaru to introduce you to the cats, dogs and rabbits at spcaLA and Long Beach Animal Care Services, which share space in the P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village! Adopt your furry, funny Valentine and enjoy booths, prizes, giveaways and lots of other fun things. Event activities start with Frosty’s Dogs Rock! Walk—bring your pooch for a fun one-and-a-half-mile stroll through the Village and El Dorado Park. Register here because space is limited. Adoption special: 50 percent off the adoption fee for underdogs and undercats (pets 6-plus years old!

Haute Dogs National Mutt Show and Beautiful Bulldog Contest

February 11, beginning at 9:30AM, Marine Stadium Park, 5225 Paoli Way, Long Beach

$10 pre-entry fee; free to spectate; $5 for VIP seating

Like any progressive entity, Haute Dogs’ Beautiful Bulldog Contest has morphed to be more diverse and inclusive of French bulldogs and dogs of all breeds—big ones, small ones, smiling ones, seniors, dogs with long ears and cute butts, and dogs with disabilities. If they’re dogs, there’s a contest for them and the top 20 will get goodie baskets! There’s also an adoption fair, vendors, a royal procession of dogs and, of course, that iconic Beautiful Bulldog Contest (for which we credit founder Justin Rudd, who’s known for his pet English bullies!), whose winner will get a year’s worth of free dog food. There’s a lot to this event, so for all information, please visit this link to register and find out all about the contests!

Ongoing

Note: Date extended!

Haute Dogs Valentine’s Day Card Contest

To February 17; judging is Saturday, February 17, 2:30PM, Long Beach Animal Care Services, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach at the entrance to El Dorado Park (no fee for P. D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village guests

Free contest and event

Creative students wanted! Justin Rudd and his nonprofit Community Action Team will host a card contest for students in the surrounding area. Students will make cards, which will be hung on the cages of all the pets awaiting new homes during this Valentine's season. The Yappy Hour features the card judging and awards ceremony, love songs will be played, and human refreshments will be served as potential adopters visit with animals. Free to spectate and enter the contest. Card contest winner gets a pizza party! Entrance information available here.

Free Pet Food Distributions

Papa, a big “teddy bear’ of a dog, sits with his human in Ashlee’s Pet Care station at Beacon for Him.

Beacon for Him has extended an outreach for people experiencing homelessness and their pets. Pet food, primarily dog food, is available at their facility at 439 West Anaheim Street, Mondays from 9:00AM to noon and Saturdays from noon to 3:00PM. A dog-washing station with a stainless-steel tub is also available onsite at these hours. Donations and supplies such as shampoo, flea control and, of course, pet food are always gratefully accepted.

The Pet Food Bank is sponsored by Christian Outreach in Action. COA is located at 515 E 3rd St, Long Beach. Hours are Thursday from 9:00AM to 11:00AM.

Shelter-Enrichment Supplies Needed for ACS Dogs and Cats!

Drop-off: Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00AM–5:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays, 10:00AM–4:00PM, 7700 East Spring Street, Long Beach

Individual donations requested

ACS is continuing our kennel enrichment activities for our canine guests here and could use so more donations (there are plenty for the cats!). Here is what’s needed:

creamy peanut butter

yogurt

beef broth (canned or in the box)

chicken broth (canned or in the box)

incense

carabiner clips (heavy duty)

ice cube trays

pipe cleaners

toilet paper/paper towel rolls

corks

catnip

incense and essential oils

canned cat and dog food

Donations are tax deductible. Our pups say thanks so much!